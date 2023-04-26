Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 26th. The fear for the banks is back, with falling price lists. Quarterly reports shore up Wall Street

MILANO – The European stock markets ended the session down amid renewed uncertainty around the banks, unleashed once again by the US with First Republic, and the reading of Big Tech’s quarterly reports which seem to have started off on the right foot thanks to Microsoft and Alphabet. As reported by the Bloomberg, the American regional bank that began to wobble with the explosion of the Svb case is reportedly considering the sale of 50-100 billion dollars of assets in an attempt to relaunch itself. Yesterday the share halved its value after the quarterly accounts revealed a flight from 100 billion deposits and contact with the US Treasury to contain the damage. And today the collapse has continued, up to a capitalization of less than one billion. Even without reactions of pure tension – as happened with the explosion of the SVB and Credit Suisse cases – the banks are weighing on European stock exchanges.

Bitcoin climbs again on fears about banks Bitcoin revises $30,000 for the first time in a week, taking advantage of fears about American banks. The cryptocurrency therefore returns to offer itself as a safe haven asset and rises by 7% to 30,007 dollars. First Republic yields again: capitalization under one billion New crash on Wall Street for First Republic, which collapses by 39.26% and is repeatedly suspended. With yet another drop, the bank’s market capitalization drops below $1 billion. First Republic Bank collapses again Never-ending slump for First Republic Bank stock. After having lost almost 50% yesterday, it is now losing about 15%, with trading resumed after a brief stop caused by volatility and stopped again a few minutes ago. The California bank reported a 40% drop in deposits to $104.5 billion in the first quarter. Then yesterday, Bloomberg released the news that the bank is considering selling up to 100 billion dollars in assets, as part of a restructuring plan. Today, sources of the Cnbc they claim that the US government has no intention of intervening to help the bank. See also Floyd case, the four former officers indicted for violation of civil rights Gas drops to its lowest since January 2022 Gas prices further down on the Amsterdam market, a reference for Europe: natural gas futures maturing in May dropped by more than 3% to 38.5 euros, with a low for the session at 38.1. In this way, gas reaches its lowest levels since January 2022. Quarterly reports shore up Wall Street Rising opening for Wall Street driven by the results of Microsoft and Boeing. The Dow Jones advanced 0.21%, the Nasdaq 0.93%, the S&P 500 0.2%. The good quarterly results balanced concerns about rising interest rates and their effect on the US economy. Microsoft climbs, after the first exchanges, of almost 7%, Boeing gains 3.4% after recording a quarter in loss but confirmed the estimates for the full year. The First Republic bank (-19.6%) also fell sharply today. Microsoft, the British Antitrust blocks the acquisition of Activision The British Antitrust Authority has announced it will block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of the maker of the popular “Call of Duty” video game, Activision. The authority motivated its decision with the concern that the operation could hinder competition in the cloud gaming sector. Bot auction, six-month rate at the top since 2011 The Ministry of the Treasury has placed Treasury bonds for a total of 6 billion, with the six-month rate leaping to the highest level since November 2011. In particular, savers have absorbed 3.5 billion in 6-month bonds since the reopening of the bond on 03/31/2023 , at a weighted average rate of 3.329%, up 25 basis points on the previous auction. Also assigned 2.5 billion annual BOTs, from the reopening of the security on 02/14/2023, at a weighted average yield of 3.430%. Both bonds were placed for the maximum amount of the range on offer. Requests for the half-year period amounted to 5.296 billion for a coverage ratio of 1.51, while requests for the annual amounted to 4.225 billion for a coverage ratio of 1.69. See also Ukraine, Kiev starts military training on German Leopard tanks Sweden’s central bank raises interest rates Sweden’s central bank, Riksbank, raised interest rates by 0.5% to 3.5%. A decision linked to the uncertainties that still remain on the evolution of inflation which is still too high. Forecasts, he adds, indicate the probability of further rate hikes in the order of 0.25 percentage points in June or September. Hong Kong stock closes positive, mixed Asia The Hong Kong Stock Exchange closed the session up: the Hang Seng index rose by 0.71%, climbing back to 19,757.27 points. Asian price lists are mixed overall. The Shanghai Composite Index finished more or less flat, falling 0.02% to 3,264.10 points while the Shenzhen Composite Index rose 0.52% to 2,025.08 points. Tokyo -0.71% and Seoul -0.17% were also down. Milan worsens to -1.25% Stock market further down in the first hour of trading, in line with the rest of Europe. The Ftse Mib index dropped 1.25% to 26,814 points. Bank stocks are once again in difficulty, with Unicredit losing 3%, Intesa -2.4%, Bper -4.5%, Bpm -3.8%. The energy sources hold, with Enel, Eni, Terna on parity. Bad cars with Stellantis -1.6%, Ferrari -1.4%, Iveco -1.5%. European stock markets open lower Declining opening for European stock exchanges awaiting the next moves by central banks. After the Boj, in fact, on Friday it will be the turn of the Fed on 2 and 3 May, and then it will be the turn of the ECB, which will decide on rates on 4 May. Spotlight on Meta’s accounts today and Amazon’s tomorrow. In Frankfurt the Dax drops by 0.51% to 15,791.23 points, in London the FTSE 100 drops by 0.23% to 7,873.10 points, in Paris the Cac 40 drops by 0.45% to 7,497.89 points and in Madrid the Ibex-35 by 0.34% at 9,258.25 points. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib marks -0.50%. See also Sohu Auto Global News | Tesla's battery energy storage project in Australia fires no casualties_Neoen Germany improves consumer confidence Germany’s GFK consumer confidence index rose more than expected in May. The indicator advances to -25.7 from -29.3 and against expectations for -27.9. It is estimated that the loss of purchasing power due to inflation will be less than feared. After a drop in April, the index continues its strong recovery that began in November, when it recorded a score of -41.9 points after four months of collapse in the face of soaring inflation. However, the index remains “below the pre-pandemic levels of around three years ago,” notes GfK expert Rolf Burkl. Mixed bags in Asia Asian stock exchanges proceed mixed. Concerns over the health of global economies weigh heavily after the Wall Street crash, despite some better-than-expected quarterly results. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose by 0.82%. In China, the Shanghai Composite Index dropped by 0.10% while the Shenzhen Composite Index recorded +0.23%. On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, however, the Nikkei lost 0.71%.