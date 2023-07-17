Today’s Stock Exchanges, July 17th. Weak price lists after Chinese data. Lagarde: “Now war threatens trade”

Piazza Affari continues sluggishly

Piazza Affari appears sluggish, with the Ftse Mib index slightly down (-0.1%) after a foray into positive territory. The differential between German ten-year BTPs and Bunds rises above 167, with the Italian annual yield down by 1.2 points to 4.154% and the German one by 2.4 points to 2.483%.

Moncler weighs on the main basket (-3.88%), in the wake of Richemont’s decline after the quarterly accounts and after the slowdown in GDP in China. Interpump (-3%), Campari (-1.66%), Stm (-1.65%) and Nexi (-1.44%) also weigh. Pirelli reduces the decline (-0.89%), while it confirms itself at the top of the Banco Bpm basket (+1.76%), on the wave of the agreement signed last Friday on electronic payments with Bcc, Iccrea and Fsi. Followed by Leonardo (+1.64%), Cnh (+1.24%), Bper (+1.27%), Mps (+0.98%), Mediobanca (+0.93%) and Unicredit (+0 .8%). Intesa is more cautious (+0.29%), while Tim reduces the increase (+0.19%) Mps (+1.54%), Tim (+1.14%) and Cnh (+0.79) also show light %). Purchases on Bper (+0.82%) and Unicredit (+0.67%), on the other hand a more cautious agreement (+0.1%). Crude oil reduces the decline (Wti -0.19% to 75.28 dollars a barrel) to the advantage of Eni (+0.51%), which rebounds. Tenaris unchanged, while Saipem remains weak (-0.31%). Enel (+0.43%) and A2a (-0.21%) contrasted.

