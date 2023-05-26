Home » Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 26th. Lightening up on US debt, positive price lists. Possible agreement with cost cutting
World

Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 26th. Lightening up on US debt, positive price lists. Possible agreement with cost cutting

by admin
Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 26th. Lightening up on US debt, positive price lists. Possible agreement with cost cutting

EU stock exchanges in recovery

The stalemate on the US debt ceiling continues to set the pace for European stock exchanges. With futures on Wall Street rising on expectations of an agreement, the squares of the Old Continent are trying to recover. The instability of the price lists is also dictated by expectations on the next moves of the central banks, committed to reducing the inflationary spiral and stabilizing the economic cycle.

The Stoxx 600 area index is flat with financials and real estate weak. Against the tide, the tech travels quickly on the effect of the race of the American Nvidia with accounts and estimates above expectations. Milan wavers and improves to -0.14% with the Ftse Mib at 26,368 points. Banks are still under pressure, led by MPS (-3.1%) while the good performance of StM continues (+1.03%) followed by utilities (Terna +1%, Hera +0.98%) and Azimuth (+1.02%). Paris and London (both +0.22) resumed the bullish wave. Instead, Frankfurt (+0.07%) straddles the parity, where Prosieben yields 4.5%, in the wake of the accounts.

Even the spread follows the trend of the day. The spread between the BTP and the Bund falls back to the area of ​​187 points, thus the yield on the Italian 10-year bond which stabilizes at 4.36%. As for commodities, the lens is on the price of gas which dances at the levels of September 2021 and returns below 25 euros per megawatt hour (24.79, -2.6%). Oil is little moved with the WTI above 72 dollars a barrel and Brent traveling at 76.5 dollars. The euro is also stable and trades at 1.0744 dollars.

See also  Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow: 'I am confident that my visit will be fruitful'

You may also like

New York banned from discriminating on the basis...

Sloba Radanović was not in Serbia during the...

Hitler inscription on packages of cocaine | Info

Palermo, the agitation of the prison officers continues...

Suspects for stealing jaguars released | Info

Experts on the mysterious disease X | Info

Imran Khan responds to being included in the...

Ita and Lufthansa, closing of the agreement at...

Pole position at the Monaco GP: Leclerc tries,...

Scottie Pippen: Michael Jordan was a terrible player...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy