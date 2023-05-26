Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 26th. Lightening up on US debt, positive price lists. Possible agreement with cost cutting

EU stock exchanges in recovery

The stalemate on the US debt ceiling continues to set the pace for European stock exchanges. With futures on Wall Street rising on expectations of an agreement, the squares of the Old Continent are trying to recover. The instability of the price lists is also dictated by expectations on the next moves of the central banks, committed to reducing the inflationary spiral and stabilizing the economic cycle.

The Stoxx 600 area index is flat with financials and real estate weak. Against the tide, the tech travels quickly on the effect of the race of the American Nvidia with accounts and estimates above expectations. Milan wavers and improves to -0.14% with the Ftse Mib at 26,368 points. Banks are still under pressure, led by MPS (-3.1%) while the good performance of StM continues (+1.03%) followed by utilities (Terna +1%, Hera +0.98%) and Azimuth (+1.02%). Paris and London (both +0.22) resumed the bullish wave. Instead, Frankfurt (+0.07%) straddles the parity, where Prosieben yields 4.5%, in the wake of the accounts.

Even the spread follows the trend of the day. The spread between the BTP and the Bund falls back to the area of ​​187 points, thus the yield on the Italian 10-year bond which stabilizes at 4.36%. As for commodities, the lens is on the price of gas which dances at the levels of September 2021 and returns below 25 euros per megawatt hour (24.79, -2.6%). Oil is little moved with the WTI above 72 dollars a barrel and Brent traveling at 76.5 dollars. The euro is also stable and trades at 1.0744 dollars.