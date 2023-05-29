Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 29th. Turkish lira falls with Erdogan’s confirmation. Europe goes negative

It weakens the lira Turkey in the aftermath of the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Türkiye, with investors wondering whether it will let go of the national economy. According to Wall Street there is a path of weakening of the Turkish currency ahead, with Morgan Stanley which believes that it could soon reach 26 to the dollar, slipping further to 28 by the end of the year, if Erdogan continues to rein in the central bank with his unconventional policies and therefore low interest rates despite galloping inflation. For Wells Fargo by the end of the quarter it will be at 23 (while today it fluctuates at 20).
In a day without some trading centers (USA and Great Britain), the markets then look with relief at the easing of the US debt ceiling: the president Biden eh Republicans they say that the agreement found will be ratified in time. Of course, stress factors remain for investors: from the possibility that the Fed will continue with a new rate hike at its next meeting, to the fact that in any case there will be an invasion of US debt securities given that the Treasury has to rebuild its buffer liquid assets.
Stock exchanges at stake in the middle of the day: Madrid and Milan the worst
The few open European stock exchanges are at stake, among which the worst is Milan (-0.5%) followed by Madrid (-0.35%) while Frankfurt and Paris both lose 0.15%. In addition to having London closed, the stock markets cannot count on the compass of Wall Street, which is stopped today for the memorial day, therefore without reactions to the agreement on the US debt ceiling reached on Friday. Even in subdued trading, the easing of fears of a default by the US state has effects on fixed income where the yields of the German Bund and also of the BTP are reduced in the first instance with the spread widening by 185.5 basis points. In Piazza Affari Tenaris (+1.67%) leads the rises on a weak day for crude oil which does not prevent Eni (+0.15%) from being among the few big names in the main basket to maintain the plus sign. Always well tuned Mps (+1.38%) while Banco Bpm (-1.78%), Recordati (-1.51%) and Nexi (-1.49%) are at the bottom of the list.
The political crisis in Spain sinks Madrid and the other EU Stock Exchanges
The session continues for the European stock exchanges. Madrid’s Ibex lost 0.17% to 9,175.84 points after the Spanish premier Pedro Sanchez, following his defeat in the regional and municipal elections, decided not to continue his mandate until the end of the term and announced that the general elections will be brought forward to 23 July. The Cac of Paris is below parity, leaving 0.04% on the ground at 7,316.53 points, the same situation for the Dax of Frankfurt, down by 0.03% to 15,979.33 points. The London Stock Exchange remains closed for public holidays (Spring Bank Holiday), as does Wall Street, which is closed for Memorial Day, an event in which American soldiers who have fallen in all wars are commemorated.
Milan reverses the trend and goes negative
Piazza Affari worsens (-0.63%) in a semi-festive climate due to the closure of London and other European stock exchanges, but above all without Wall Street also closed for holidays. Frankfurt (+0.11%) and Paris (+0.06%) are doing little better, while the agreement on raising the US debt ceiling helps government bonds even in a market with reduced trading. The 10-year German Bund sees its yield drop to 2.48%, the Italian Btp to 4.33% with the effect of making the spread rise slightly to 184 basis points. Monte dei Paschi reduced the increase (+1%) and Banco Bpm (-1.88%) and Mediobanca (-1.58%) are now leading the declines after recent gains. Prysmian (-1.19%) instead feels the effects of the upcoming change of the guard, partly expected, at the helm of the group with the capital market day on the agenda in October
Asian stock markets close: Tokyo sets records Shanghai and Hong Kong are struggling
Mixed close in the first weekly session of the Asian markets. Tokyo’s Nikkei closed the session with +1.03% at 31,223 (on its 33-year high), driven by the provisional agreement reached between the White House and the Republicans to raise the debt ceiling and avoid default in the United States. The Topix index rose instead by 0.69% to 2,160 points. Hong Kong closed down 1.04% to 18,551 points, while Shanghai rose 0.28% to 3,221 points on concerns over rising US interest rates, especially after last Friday’s reading of the Pce deflator higher than expected. China is also grappling with a resurgence of Covid cases.
The Instabul Stock Exchange challenges international skepticism about Erdogan: +3% for all lists
The indices of the Turkish stock market are on the rise, following the victory of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the 2023 presidential elections. However, the official results showed a divided nation, with the challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who obtained 47.9% of the votes, while Erdogan was awarded 52.1%. The Bist 100 index rose by 3.12%, the Bist 50 by 3%, the Bist 30 by 3.15%. Meanwhile, the Turkish lira is weakening, given that Erdogan could continue his policy of low interest rates. The exchange rate between the dollar and the Turkish lira gains 0.33%, settling at 20.063, the one between the euro and the Turkish lira gains 0.59%, reaching 21.577
The former CEO of Enel Francesco Starace becomes a partner of the Eqt fund
Francesco Starace joins Eqt Infrastructure as a new partner of the advisory team. “He brings his deep experience and expertise – it is explained – in the fields of energy and energy transition”. Starace was CEO and general manager of Enel. In his new role he will act as a dedicated advisor to the global EQT Infrastructure platform, working alongside over 120 professionals. His contribution will concern investment activities, support to portfolio companies and strategic initiatives.
Piazza Affari grows in the wake of the agreement on the US debt ceiling
Opening up for the Piazza Affari with the Ftse Mib index, which gains 0.55% to 26,859.11 points. Highlights in the first trading Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+2.82%), Stellantis (+1.11%), Bper Banca (+1.09%) and Cnh Industrial (+1.01%). Conversely, the shares of Pirelli (-0.54%), Recordati (-0.37%), Tim (-0.19%) and Prysmian (-0.11%) were down. The other European Stock Exchanges follow the same line. The Cac of Paris gains 0.39% to 7,347.98 points, the Dax of Frankfurt rises by 0.45% to 16,055.35 points and the Ibex of Madrid, following the administrative elections in the country, rises by 0 .70% to 96,254.87 points.
Erdogan’s confirmation sinks the Turkish lira
Turkish lira plunges to historic lows following yesterday’s victory of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Turkish election runoff. The Turkish currency trades at 19.97 lira per dollar. With 99.67% of the votes tallied, Erdogan got 52.13% of the vote. A clear victory, but from which a split country emerges. The turnout was high despite having dropped since the first round, standing at around 85% against 88.84% on 14 May. “We have a rather pessimistic view of the Turkish lira due to Erdogan’s retention in office after the election,” Wells Fargo emerging markets economist and FX strategist Brendan McKenna told CNBC.
Two-speed Asian stock exchanges: Tokyo is running, the Chinese are struggling
In Asia, stock markets fail to have a single trend in the first weekly session with Tokyo’s Nikkei index returning to its 33-year high and rising by 1.15%, in the wake of the agreement on the debt ceiling American. On the other hand, Hong Kong is negative (-0.58%) and Shanghai moves slightly above parity, both held back by concerns about the increase in US interest rates, especially after last Friday’s reading of the PCE deflator higher than expected . China is also grappling with a resurgence of Covid cases
The profits of Chinese industries are falling
The profits of industrial companies in China continue to slow down in the first four months of the year, recording -20.6% on the same period of 2022, a fractional improvement on the -21.4% of the first quarter. The figure, released by the National Statistics Office, underlines the cooling of demand and the consolidation phase of production deflation. While in April alone, on the other hand, the drop was 18.2%, compared to -19.2% in March.
Positive futures for Europe
The markets seem destined to react well to the provisional agreement reached between the White House and the Republicans to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default in the United States. Futures of the Frankfurt Dax rise by 0.12%, those of the Euro Stoxx 50 improve by 0.18%, while the future of the Madrid Ibex does even better with +0.99%. US markets will be closed today for Memorial Day and UK markets will be closed for the Spring Bank Holiday.
Oil on the rise in Asian markets
Oil prices rose in Asia, on the back of the agreement in principle on the debt ceiling and in anticipation of the start of the summer car travel season in the United States, which will boost fuel consumption. The quotations of Wti rise by 0.85% to 73.29 dollars a barrel, those of Brent mark a +0.75% to 77.56 dollars.