Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 31st. China slows down, manufacturing at five-month lows. The EU closes in sharp decline, Milan black shirt

EU stock exchanges, closed in sharp decline. China weighs, Milan loses 2%

The abrupt slowdown in Chinese manufacturing puts strained European stock markets under pressure. Milan archives the session as the worst among the lists with the Ftse Mib leaving 1.97% on the ground at 26,051 points. Therefore, the recovery that was seen in the middle of the session thanks to the data on the slowdown of inflation in France, Germany and Italy does not last.

Cyclical stocks and banks dragged the Ftse Mib down. The gain since the beginning of the year has narrowed below 10%, or around 9.7%. Moreover, investors prefer to lighten their positions, considering the uncertain macro context, especially after the disappointing data on Chinese manufacturing activity, which continues to proceed with the handbrake on. In addition, the puzzle remains on the moves of the central banks. In the States, on the other hand, the number of economists who fear that the Fed could launch a new rate hike as early as June has increased.

At the end, the spread closed at 180 points (from 181 yesterday) and the yield on ten-year BTPs at 4.07% (from 4.15%). The WTI, due in July, came to drop 3%, to settle (at the end of the stock exchanges) at 71.52 dollars a barrel, down by 0.47%. In addition to fears for the economy, the value of crude oil also pays the price of waiting for the decisions that Ppec+ will adopt in the next few days. Gas, after the strong collapses of recent days, is up by 3% to 26 euros per megawatt hour. Finally, on the exchange rate front, the euro lost ground decisively against the dollar: it changed hands at 1.0663 dollars (1.072 last night). It is also worth 148.96 yen, while the dollar-yen is 139.71.