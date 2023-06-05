Together with the Faculty of Dentistry of the University of Hong Kong, the 2023 IOF International Orthodontics Summit Forum is coming-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Joining hands with the Faculty of Dentistry of the University of Hong Kong, the 2023 IOF International Orthodontics Summit Forum is here

On June 16-18, 2023, IOF and the Faculty of Dentistry of the University of Hong Kong will jointly hold the 2023 IOF International Orthodontic Summit Forum with the theme of “Advances in Clinical Orthodontics: Steering into the future”. This conference gathered 33 orthodontic experts from well-known institutions in Asia, North America, Europe, South America and other places to gather in Hong Kong, China, to share their research results and foresight. Dr. Aurelie Majourau-Bouriez, co-chairman of the CLP Committee of the French Federation of Orthodontists, will deliver a keynote speech “How to simplify the treatment of cleft lip and palate and improve long-term efficacy?”. The ideal treatment goals for patients with cleft lip and palate are good appearance, beautiful smile and excellent function. The road to these goals is long and has many pitfalls to avoid. After developing a detailed and definitive diagnosis and list of problems for each patient, the orthodontist must develop an interdisciplinary treatment plan in collaboration with the cleft treatment team, related departments, and the patient and their relatives. In order to achieve the desired long-term treatment outcome, the patient himself must play a key role in the treatment team. Treatment goals vary from individual to individual, taking into account anatomical parameters, direction of growth, compliance, financial circumstances, and patient expectations. Effective treatment must be evidence-based and reduce the burden of care for patients with cleft lip and palate. This lecture will share our team’s 25 years of experience in clinical treatment and research of cleft lip and palate, demonstrate our achievements in simplifying treatment and optimizing long-term functional and aesthetic effects, and summarize the patient’s experience in oral surgery, orthodontics from birth to the end of growth. and restorative principles of comprehensive treatment. Professor He Hong, director of the Department of Orthodontics, School of Stomatology, Wuhan University, will deliver a keynote speech on “Diagnosis and Treatment Strategies of OSA with Mouth Breathing and Malocclusion in Children”. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in children has many adverse outcomes, including growth retardation, cognitive deficits, and dentofacial deformities. As the most common cause of OSA in children, adenotonsillar hypertrophy not only causes mouth breathing and upper airway obstruction, but also causes mandibular retraction or protrusion in children. Most of the existing studies focus on class II malocclusions caused by mouth breathing in children, and only a few studies focus on class III malocclusions associated with tonsillar hypertrophy. For children with OSA and malocclusion, clinicians should comprehensively consider the location and severity of upper airway obstruction, as well as the clinical manifestations of malocclusion, and formulate a personalized multidisciplinary treatment plan. Dr. Carlos Flores-Mir, a tenured professor at the University of Alpata, will give a keynote speech "From breathing to gums-Is orthodontics a panacea?". This presentation will focus on three controversial topics: OSA and craniofacial growth, craniofacial growth and maintenance, and anatomical limitations of nonsurgical orthodontic tooth movement. There is increasing concern today about the potential impact of orthodontic treatment on sleep-disordered breathing. However, there is no clear evidence that specific changes in craniofacial features are associated with OSA. This means that there is no single orthodontic treatment strategy that can be applied to all OSA-related multidisciplinary treatments. Accumulating evidence suggests that craniofacial development does not stop at the end of adolescence, and lifelong maintenance after orthodontic treatment is warranted. This lecture will also question the concept that “the goal of all malocclusion correction is ideal normality”. Do we need to plan in advance for the facial appearance of patients in their 20s, 40s and 60s? Finally, I will briefly share my understanding of gingival support after removal of the lower incisors from the base bone. President of the World Federation of Orthodontists Dr. Nikhilesh R Vaid will deliver a keynote speech “If Pinnochio Was An Orthodontic Salesman: Frontier and Innovative Technologies”. Orthodontic appliances are no longer limited to brackets and archwires. The development of orthodontic technology has brought us into a new era of comprehensive orthodontics. Appliances applied to oral vestibule and lingual surface as well as removable invisible appliances are gradually gaining acceptance around the world. However, manufacturers of orthodontic appliances tend to consider economic interests more than clinical medicine. From the perspective of evidence-based medicine, this lecture will fairly conduct clinical comparative analysis and evaluation of multiple correction systems and auxiliary tools. Dr. Guoqiang Guan, clinical associate professor of orthodontics at the University of Pennsylvania, will deliver a keynote speech on “Invisible orthodontic technology to close the gap between teeth”. Bracket-free clear aligners have been increasingly used in our daily orthodontic treatment. However, closing large interdental gaps with unbracket-less clear aligners, especially in tooth extraction cases, is still a huge challenge for doctors. In order to simplify the treatment of bracketless clear aligners and build confidence in their treatment of extraction cases, I will share the treatment strategy of clear aligners to close the gap between teeth. Dr. Mohammad Alharbi, Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Orthodontic Association, will deliver a keynote speech on “Angle’s Class III malocclusion”

