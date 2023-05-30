Togolese literature: Steve Bodjona reveals the beauty and essence of the African pen ~ Gilles LAWSON

Shad bodjona, Togolese writer and renowned diplomat, gives us his thoughts on Togolese literature, the impact of digital technology on literary creation and the limits he encountered in the writing of his works. An inspiring exchange with a passionate and committed author, who invites us to discover the riches of his country’s literature.

Interview by Gilles LAWSON

Can you give us your opinion on the place of Togolese literature in the African literary landscape?

Steve Bodjona : Togo has its full place in the African literary landscape. It is also one of the countries that have given our continent writers whose pen has always been appreciated both on the national territory, in Africa and around the world. From David Ananou from 1955, Yves Emmanuel Dogbe via Théo Annanissoh, Kangni Alem, Sami Tchak, Edem Awumey, Kossi Efoui to name only these writers and without forgetting the writers of the current generation, Togo continues to write beautiful stories in the pages of African literature.

How do you see the impact of digital technology on Togolese and African literary creation in general?

Steve Bodjona : Digital is an asset for Togolese literary production. It contributes to its popularization and allows book actors to transcend national borders. However, it should be noted that despite the opportunities it offers, digital technology is still under-exploited in Togo. The actors do not yet draw from this innovative tool all the potential it abounds.

As a writer, have you been confronted with limits or constraints in the writing of your works? If so, can you tell us about it?

Steve Bodjona : Constraints exist. Any activity necessarily imposes a certain number of requirements which must be complied with if indeed one wants to produce good results. Writing requires us to read a lot, to inform a lot, to travel a lot to get in touch with the realities that form the basis of the story that we want to offer our readers because a book, whether it is a fiction or not, must remain faithful to the reality of the society from which one draws inspiration.

How do you see the role of literary clubs in promoting reading and writing in Togo?

Steve Bodjona : By their nature, literary clubs are intended to take an interest in books, to promote them, to popularize their content. The members of a literary club have no other objective than books and reading. From this, it goes without saying that literary clubs contribute to supporting the development of books and reading in Togo by allowing individuals to take an interest in literature and discuss books. By joining a book club, members are more likely to devote time to reading on a regular basis. Through their regular activities, these clubs also offer opportunities for the community in which they are created to come into contact with everything related to books. Although their primary vocation is not writing, a certain passion generally develops in these clubs among certain members who can thus sharpen their pens thanks to the often organized training workshop sessions, take advice from authors who are regularly invited to meet them for debates around their works, etc.

What do you think is the impact of an event like the Lomé International Book Fair (FI2L) or the International Festival of Letters and Arts (Festilarts) on Togolese writers and artists?

Steve Bodjona : The two events you mention are showcases of the Togolese literary scene. As such, they offer, like any event of its day, whether it is Togo or other countries, enormous opportunities for the actors concerned. Beyond the possibility offered to the latter to make known their works, the FI2L and the Festilarts are great crossroads of meeting and networking between Togolese actors on the one hand and on the other hand, between Togolese and foreign actors.

Credit: Lomé International Book Fair

Credit: FESTILARTS

Credit: FESTILARTS

Do you think the use of artificial intelligence could be beneficial for literary creation in Africa?

Steve Bodjona : I think many are skeptical and one wonders if it will not have a negative impact on the creation of works of the mind. It all depends on how you use it.

Tell us about the book sale organized by the Le Littéraire club, of which you are the president, and the club in general

Steve Bodjona : The sale is an initiative that aligns with the objectives of the Club. These objectives can be summed up in the motto ” the daily book “. The Leitmotif of The Literary Club is therefore to ensure that books, reading, are the things best shared in the Togolese universe, particularly in schools and universities. To do this, the Club offers each year, on the eve of Christmas, on the eve of Easter and during the summer holidays, special sessions of the sale to allow Togolese to obtain books at ridiculous prices.

Credit: Literary Club

Credit: Literary Club

How do you see the future of Togolese and African literature in a world in constant technological evolution and where new media are gaining more and more momentum?

Steve Bodjona : The future will be buoyant provided that the actors concerned are not only wait-and-see observers but on the contrary, men and women who take an active part in the march towards a world where everything digital seems more and more impose on everyone.

Your advice to aspiring writers?

Steve Bodjona : Like any business, writing imposes a certain number of attitudes on us, the most important of which are: regular reading – because you have to read a lot to obtain the key that opens the doors to the world of writers -, audacity and above all patience.