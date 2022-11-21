Home World Tokayev wins Kazakhstan presidential election with 82.45% of votes
World

Tokayev wins Kazakhstan presidential election with 82.45% of votes

by admin
issuing time:

Preliminary counting results at the polling station showed that Tokayev won the presidential election in Kazakhstan with 82.45% of the vote. Preliminary vote counts also showed no other candidate had more than 3.33 percent of the vote. It will be Kazakhstan’s seventh presidential election since independence in 1991, and the sixth consecutive early election since 1999.

The domestic voting activities for the 2022 Kazakhstan non-routine presidential election have all come to an end. According to “SOCIS-A” information, Kasimjomart Tokayev received 82.45% of the vote.

Kazakhstan held early presidential elections on November 20. Due to the time difference, 8,202 polling stations in 15 administrative regions across the country were closed at 20:00 Astana time. In addition, as of 19:00 on the 20th, polling at 10 foreign polling stations located in Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia has ended.

It is reported that Kazakhstan’s 2022 non-routine presidential election voting will start on the morning of the 20th. During the election period, a total of 10,033 polling stations were opened across the country, and 68 overseas polling stations were set up in 53 countries.

