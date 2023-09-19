TokStok launches “Mulher Pássaro” collection with Joana Lira – MONDO MODA

The collab pieces between Tok& Stock and the visual artist Joana Lira they feature illustrations of diverse women, accompanied by elements that are sometimes abstract, sometimes figurative, with vibrant tones and organic, curved shapes, which, in a fun game of fitting, give rise to unique prints and patterns.

The compositions are present in objects such as glasses, mugs, aprons, plates, placemats, napkins and tea towels, as well as pieces such as cushions, decorative wall plates, scented candles, book shelves, among others.

“Mulheres Pássaro” reinforces the partnership between the artist and Tok&Stok, which has lasted 14 years. Over this time, there have been more than 13 collections with exclusive products for bed, table, bath and decoration lines, based on themes full of Brazilianness and enthusiasm and being a unique opportunity for lovers of good national art, as the pieces become small artistic interventions present in everyday life.

The collection has a limited run, uses 100% cotton fabrics and has more than 20 different pieces, ranging from R＄22.90 to R＄199.90.

