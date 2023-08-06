Home » Tokyo against Moscow for nuclear threat
On the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima – which killed 140,000 people on August 6, 1945 – Japanese premier Fumio Kishida openly attacked Russia for threatening to resort to nuclear weapons. “Japan, as the only nation to have suffered atomic bombings in war, will continue efforts to build a nuclear-free world. The path in this direction is becoming increasingly difficult due to deep divisions in the international community over nuclear disarmament and the nuclear threat from Russia. Given this situation, it is all the more important to regain international momentum towards the realization of a nuclear-free world. The devastation wrought on Hiroshima and Nagasaki by nuclear weapons must never be repeated,” he said.

