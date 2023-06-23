Tom Cruise Disfigured After Spending Paparazzi | Entertainment

The paparazzo photos of Tom Cruise after the party went around the world.

In the last few months, Tom Cruise has been a frequent topic of the world‘s tabloids. After the story that he courted Shakira and tried in every way to take her out for a drink, the actor found himself in the center of attention due to the aesthetic interventions that are evident despite his persistent comparison.

Quickly after two stories, we see Tom again on the front pages of foreign media. This time, the famous actor was caught in a car after a party where he spent time with his colleagues after the glamorous premiere of the film and a walk on the red carpet. Tom and his co-stars celebrated in style on Thursday night when they arrived at a star-studded after party at a bar in London.

After the party, Tom was photographed by the local paparazzi looking tired in the back seat of the car. The photos went around all the networks and media, and many people comment that it is clear that he had a very good time.

"DISTORTED, HAVING A GREAT TIME!" Shock photos of Tom Cruise went around the world – the actor was photographed in an UNSEEN EDITION!

