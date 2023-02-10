Tom Cruise more realistic than the King. Invited to the coronation of King Charles III, scheduled for May 6, he ordered his crew to block the filming of “Mission Impossible 8” so as not to disturb the solemnity of the event.

The newspaper The Sun tells that Tom Cruise, since he moved to England, has done everything to sneak into the royal family. And he succeeded. Enough to participate in the celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee in 2022. How can we forget, then, that scene bounced thousands of times on social networks for the premiere of Top Gun in London? Come on, that hand offered to the future Princess of Wales to help her up the steps that made hubby William raise an eyebrow?

In short, Tom Cruise is crazy about the royal family and – as reported by the Sun – as soon as he received the invitation to the ceremony on May 6, he decided that in those two days of celebrations there would be no clapperboard for the highly anticipated « Mission Impossible 8″. He writes the English tabloid: «Tom told the producers of the film to stop filming during the weekend of the coronation to be sure of being able to participate. This shocked some insiders. Because Tom has a reputation for always being very dedicated to his craft. And he usually never deviates from his busy production schedules ».

A painstaking workmanship

The last two Mission: Impossible films have been rough from the start. Ever since, that is, the Covid pandemic blocked the crew in Italy in February-March 2020 and forced to revolutionize the filming of the seventh and eighth chapters of the saga. Turn around one after the other. Now «Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One» is expected (and highly anticipated!) in cinemas around the world between 13 (in Italy) and 14 July 2023. The second part should arrive a year later. Net of a new «royal» commitment for Tom Cruise.