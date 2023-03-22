Home World Tom Cruise hasn’t seen his daughter Suri for 10 years (but he’ll pay the college tuition)
Suri Cruise, daughter of Tom and Katie Holmes, will turn 17 in April and, according to what a source close to her mother has reported to the Daily Mail online, the girl has already sent an application for admission to study fashion in New York in a college. A choice that would have been greatly appreciated by her mother, for many a style icon, but which would make Tom Cruise completely happy, with whom he apparently has no relationship since 2013. providing for the girl’s education expenses.

400 thousand dollars a month

After the divorce between the two parents in 2012, the custody of Suri was in fact entrusted exclusively to Katie Holmes to whom, however (according to the documents cited by the Mail) Tom Cruise would have agreed to pay 400 thousand dollars a month until Suri becomes an adult. exorbitant sum to which must be added a series of expenses relating to the daughter including “medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extra-curricular costs”. Tom continues to financially support his ex-wife and daughter for now. So also the studies of Suri, who in the latest paparazzi photos seem to look more and more like her mother.

