Tom Cruise plastic surgery | Entertainment

Although Tom Cruise persistently denies that he underwent any interventions, the plastic surgeon points out that the actor still invested in his appearance.

Public figures are often the target of comments due to aesthetic procedures that are more popular and available than ever.

Interventions are predominantly represented by members of the fairer sex, but it is not uncommon for guys to invest in their appearance as well. In Hollywood, there are many who have decided to keep their youthful appearance as long as possible, and among them is the actor Tom Cruise.Although he has long and persistently denied that he has corrected anything on his face, the famous plastic surgeon claims otherwise.

His face has changed quite a bit over the years, and the reason for this is not only aging but also the plastic surgeries he underwent. Just one look at his face clearly testifies that it is impossible for him to look at least 20 years younger at the age of 60. Many mentioned various procedures, most often botox, since a swollen face is a common side effect after such a treatment.

During his last few public appearances, stories resurfaced that it was almost obvious he was “doing” something, and plastic surgeon Richard Westreich commented on the case for The Sun:

“He may have spent about $50,000 on cosmetic treatments over the years, but I think this is just the beginning for Tom. I think for most people, there’s a tipping point when what’s bothering them gets so bad that they decide they want to do something about it.” asked. At the gathering before the Oscars, Tom’s forehead looked very smooth. His brows also seem a little lower than usual. If large amounts of Botox are used, the brows can droop. It looks to me like he injected larger amounts of Botox into his forehead,” he explained. .

“Usually actors only want a light Botox treatment because they want to be able to change their facial expressions. For men, I usually like to put smaller amounts of Botox because I don’t think they want their wrinkles to disappear completely. Looking at old photos of Tom, I can see him raising his eyebrows as he laughs and that he has wrinkles on his forehead. In the photos from the lunch before the nominations for the Oscars, I first noticed that Tom might be injecting botox. I find it interesting that he may have been waiting all this time to start it,” said the surgeon.

“I think that over the years he may have had a few minor cosmetic treatments. There is a possibility of functional rhinoplasty (nose surgery), laser removal of skin irregularities, and maybe liposuction of the underarm,” concluded Westreich.



