The family of American actor Tom Sizemore “is going to decide on matters related to the end of life” of the artist after he suffered a brain aneurysm, his manager announced, notes the BBC.

Tom Sizemore, aged 61, is known for his roles in several famous films, such as Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down and Natural Born Killers. However, the American artist also faced a series of problems due to drugs and spent a period in prison for committing acts of marital violence.

“Today, the doctors informed his family that there is no hope of recovery and recommended the decision to end his life. His family will decide on end-of-life matters and a press release will be issued on Wednesday,” the actor’s manager, Charles Lago, announced on Monday evening for the media in the United States.

The actor rose to fame in the 1990s and starred alongside Tom Hanks in the Oscar-winning film Saving Private Ryan (1998), in which he played the role of Sergeant Horvath. Other important productions in his filmography include films such as Pearl Harbor, Heat and True Romance. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing a mobster in the TV feature Witness Protection (1999).

Along with fame and money, came drug addiction, and the American star spoke in his autobiography about his addiction to heroin and methamphetamines. In 1997, he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his wife, the actress and tennis player Maeve Quinlan, whom he divorced two years later. In 2003, Tom Sizemore was sentenced to six months in prison after beating his then-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss – nicknamed the “Hollywood Matron”.

On that occasion, the court ordered him to take a full course in a rehab clinic and an anger management course. In recent years, the American star had an episodic appearance in the Netflix series Cobra Kai and a recurring role in the third season of the cult series Twin Peaks, directed in 2017 by David Lynch. Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm ten days ago.

