Home World Tom Sizemore passed away | Fun
World

Tom Sizemore passed away | Fun

by admin
Tom Sizemore passed away | Fun

Actor Tom Sizemore (61) was taken off life support

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/Movie Trailers Source

Tom Sizemore, the actor from the movie “Saving Private Ryan”, died at the age of 61 in a hospital in Los Angeles.

The actor was admitted to the hospital in the middle of last month, due to a brain aneurysm, after which he fell unconscious. With him at that moment was manager Charles Lago, who called an ambulance, after which the actor was taken to the hospital.

The first information that arrived was that he was in a “critical condition”, and now the American media reports that the actor has been on life support since he was admitted. Yesterday, the family, with a heavy heart, allowed the doctors to take him off the machine.

In addition to the iconic role in which he played side by side with Tom Hanks, Sizemore was unfortunately also known for his problems with illegal substances. Three years ago, he was arrested when the police, during a routine check, found a large quantity of narcotics “for personal use” in his car.

He left behind two sons, twins Jaden and Jager (17).

See also  The Central Plains Valuation Index (Major Banks) CVI latest reported 5.26 points, up 1.69 points on a weekly basis- Viewpoint.com

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

The deceased actor Tom Sizemore | Fun

Jelena Karleuša on the Eurovision Song Contest |...

Denise case, suspects in a Roma camp, the...

Too many no’s on the electric car. Skip...

Udinese News | The words of Tucu, Zapata,...

“Boy, it’s not a good business”, first preview...

Igor Duljaj’s statement after the defeat of Partizan...

The eightieth March by Lucio Dalla, the eleventh...

at least ten dead, there is also a...

Oleg Deripaska, the aluminum oligarch: “Russia will have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy