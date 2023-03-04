Actor Tom Sizemore (61) was taken off life support

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/Movie Trailers Source

Tom Sizemore, the actor from the movie “Saving Private Ryan”, died at the age of 61 in a hospital in Los Angeles.

The actor was admitted to the hospital in the middle of last month, due to a brain aneurysm, after which he fell unconscious. With him at that moment was manager Charles Lago, who called an ambulance, after which the actor was taken to the hospital.

The first information that arrived was that he was in a “critical condition”, and now the American media reports that the actor has been on life support since he was admitted. Yesterday, the family, with a heavy heart, allowed the doctors to take him off the machine.

In addition to the iconic role in which he played side by side with Tom Hanks, Sizemore was unfortunately also known for his problems with illegal substances. Three years ago, he was arrested when the police, during a routine check, found a large quantity of narcotics “for personal use” in his car.

He left behind two sons, twins Jaden and Jager (17).

