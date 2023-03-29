The Madrid festival will also feature Well done, Gazzi y YARDS X 4:40 by the hand of Jägermeister and its support program for national emerging talent #Jägermusic. These new confirmations that are accompanied by the detailed program of artists who will meet at the Enrique Tierno Galván park on June 22, 23 and 24coinciding with the celebrations of the European Music Day.
He June 22nd you can see live Gin, La La Love You, Sound Depression, Carlangas, Polish Girl, Judeline, Queralt Lahoz, Shego, Menta y Brava. He June 23 a The Vaccines, La Femme, La Casa Azul, Triángulo de Amor Bizarro, Mujeres, Pip Blom, Perro, Parquesvr, Playback Maracas y Gazzi. And the June 24a Metronomy, Ladytron, Sidonie, Allah-Las, La Bien Querida, Los Punsetes, Cala Vento, Blanco Palamera, La Elite, La Paloma, Margarita Quebrada, dani y YARDS X 4:40.