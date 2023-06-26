Tomavistas, breaking latest news of the festival in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

The Madrid festival recovered its irreplaceable original location in a placid seventh edition that focused on national talent from different generations. There were also important international incorporations such as British bands The Vaccines, Ladytron y Metronomy or the parisians Wife.

The line-up may not have been as ambitious as last year, but everything went smoothly thanks to a very relaxed audience, already summery weather -no apocalyptic storms but, oh, with a fair sun- and much more volume than in the eventful previous edition. More than thirty artists met with a family audience that, enjoying a manageable lineup very much in the confines of indie rock with guitars and with electronic forays, was very grateful for the return to the location that has made cameraman what it is.

A great pleasure to walk again under the thick trees of the Enrique Tierno Galván park next to the Planetarium, and arrive at the amphitheater that has become something like its hallmark, in one of the most pleasant and green areas of the city, perfectly communicated . cameraman It is already synonymous with a comfortable and manageable festival, with a family character that also marks the wonderful hours and the large presence of kids and baby carriages. The two main scenarios didn’t overlap, which is always nice so you don’t have to make difficult decisions or rush from one place to another. It is not such a problem either, because the distances are perfectly acceptable. To put a few buts, the gastronomic offer of food trucks became somewhat more limited than on other occasions.

In any case, the attendees were reunited with the green surroundings and the amphitheater on Thursday, a day in which national artists exclusively performed. The fact that one of the stages (the medium one) was located on the right tier of the amphitheatre, was not a problem. It was all a matter, then, of enjoying the music while the sun was setting in this picturesque spot in Madrid.

polish girl

demand they were in charge of inaugurating the festival on Stage 3, and they gave it solidity and intensity. Then came the turn of electronic flamenco, passionate about Queralt Lahoz and the cheeky pop of the female band Shego, who confessed their surprise at the good attendance at their concert. It was a day of fundamentally festive pop music, as demonstrated by the concerts of the Alicante-Madrid band polish girlwho opened the big stage with their euphoric pop, and Ginebras. The women from Madrid came out eager to have fun (as always) and although they did not enjoy the best sound in the world, they were determined to leave bad vibes behind, gathering an impressive number of fans in front of their scenic roller coaster and the luminous songs of their recent “Who is Billie Max”?.

We talked a lot about light, but as the sun went down, Sound Depression In trio format, they also displayed on Thursday their arsenal of songs indebted to the eighties gothic (with the classic Sisters of Mercy in the lead) and the danceable dark wave, with uncompromising lyrics, charts and a lot of persuasive power. An affable Marcos Crespo came out with a Nirvana shirt and gave it his all presenting “The art of dying very slowly”. For me, one of the most pleasant surprises of the festival: without light there would be no darkness.

carlangas convinced in its post-Novedades Carminha stage with its more open proposal, but equally focused on making the staff enjoy and dance. AND La La Love You they celebrated a trajectory that goes back a while and that shows that persistence can sometimes pay off. Those from Subterfuge are already in that league that allows them to point to WiZink (as Ginebras recalled), and they made the audience enjoy with hymns of funny humor like “Todo mal” from their recent “Blockbuster”.

Friday was a day of contrasts. Although they lacked some volume, the people of Madrid Parquesvr They pulled the password of their sarcasm and punch, trying to liven up the sundae that fell at that time to those who came to see them. They had a great time with hits like “Tom Petty”, “Almodóvor Amenábor” -hilarious summit of the event- or the corrosive manifesto against pedants of “Should I read Baudelaire?”. Right after and on the same stage Dog They gave another lesson in personality and electricity, just like that, casually, with their two drummers perfectly synchronized, proving that they are one of the most unique groups in the country, although many don’t realize it.

Something similar happens to them, although with much greater recognition, to Bizarre Love Triangle, who were as usual: that is, superb. Accompanied by a good sound and the volume that its staging requires, they presented their recently released new album “SED”, interspersing classics from his repertoire, especially in a final part that inspired a whole pogo. It is amazing that the Galicians continue to maintain the tension and the demand at this point in the film, but is there another way to do it?

On stage 2 to the proper Dutch Pip Blom they were succeeded by the Barcelonans Women, whose succession of festive songs of uncomplicated guitar pop left the usual good taste in the mouths of the large audience that gathered to see them, who sang their choruses with everything. They have just released the second preview of what will be a new album, “No puedo más”, and it was the ideal occasion to present it.

The Vaccines

The hot afternoon was going to get cooler with The Vaccines, who gave us an impeccable concert, for good and for not so good. The Londoners have quite well-rounded songs (especially those from their first stage), although they have plenty of correction, and at this point they have no intention of complicating their lives. Nor can you ask for more.

With the setting of the sun the atmosphere was going to become decidedly sophisticated. First with the French Wife, whose unclassifiable proposal left you wanting more. Uniformed and well-oiled instrumentally and with vocals, they began as a modernized version of 60s French pop from the Gainsbourg school, to gradually gain in rhythm and rogue spirit. The icing on the cake was the show The blue House, with its display of electronic and futuristic indie pop with choruses that made the venue chant and an almost unprecedented staging for these payments. All the credit in the world goes to Guille Milkyway and his crew, determined to refine their electronic pop record utopia more and more.

And we arrived at Saturday, which started in the morning with Dani y the good dear. Dove they had the opportunity to show the virtues of their debut (which is as much as saying their excellent live show) before an audience as dedicated as they were desperate to find a span of shade under the severe heat of early summer. The kids thanked him by giving one of the festival concerts, with a waste of stages, intensity and scenic charisma, from a well-understood classicism.

did not favor Allah-Las having had the Spanish group of precedent, although looking closely at the mid-tempo vintage lysergic rock of the Californians was the right one to try to pass the heat that hung over the park in a pleasant way. white palm tree they had no problem displaying their pop melodies before the brave ones gathered under the sun of justice. Cala Vento they began to benefit from a slightly less torrid environment, although they did their part to heat up the main stage. The power and synchronized energy that two guys with a guitar, drums and their own voices can display is surprising, but with them you already know. The surprise appearance of Elena Yawners accompanying them on the guitar in a song was just what was needed to round off their set.

Los Punstes – Photo by Óscar L Tejeda (on loan from the organization)

With an imperial Ariadne dressed in a baroque headdress in the colors of the Spanish flag, The Punsetes They were immense, as almost always. And it is that it is difficult for them to fail as soon as they add a bit of fang and passion to hits with the depth charge of “You are speaking ill of me”, “¡Viva!” or the recent and quasi-progressive “Occultism.”

Sidonie They did just what they know how to do and what is expected of them with the usual solvency. The generous review of their discography could be condensed in the contagious vitality and brilliant chorus of their new single “Cedé”, which they not only performed, but also played at the end while they greeted the audience after having enjoyed a lot in communion with hymns from their repertoire. of intelligent and extroverted pop like “My name is Abba”, “El bosque” or “Estáis aquí”.

From Liverpool, Ladytron they put the focus on the synthetic pop with psychedelic traces of their latest and estimable album, with stops at some strong points of their respectable discography, although their performance stuck with the somewhat cold hieraticism of their voices and their sound. And on the main stage, his compatriots Metronomy they were in charge of closing the party by presenting their latest album “Small World”, in which they delve into that elegant, warm and refined variety of records under the umbrella of pop, their main virtue.

The balance was, once again, clearly positive: here is a festival that forgets about complications and renounces gigantism to go to the essential, in a welcoming environment and without major stories. We are already waiting for the next one.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

