Missing Tomislav Mančić left a farewell letter.

Source: printscreen private archive

Tomislav Mančić (32) from Krnjača left his building on Tuesday evening, March 14, at 8:17 p.m., after he turned towards Zrenjaninska put, and then disappeared without a trace. As of today, the river police are also involved in the search, and the missing man left a farewell letter before his disappearance.

According to unofficial information, Tomislav Mančić left a farewell letter, and upon finding it, on March 16, his mother reported her son’s disappearance to the police. “He left a letter in which he wrote that no one should worry and that he was going the other way. He didn’t give a reason, and even his relatives don’t know what would make him take such a step. The police took the letter, and they are in the process of returning the street cameras as to determine where he went next”the source said.

Let us remind you that Mančić, as stated on the Missing Serbia website, did not take his mobile phone or personal documents with him, and at the time of his disappearance he was wearing a black vest, black sneakers and a black hoodie. The young man is 183 centimeters tall, weighs about 100 kilograms, has brown eyes and is bald.

The desperate family asks that if any of the citizens see him, report it to the police who are familiar with this case. “We have no new information, the police are involved, and we hope for the best. Only that Toma is alive,” said the uncle of the missing young man. If you see Tomislav somewhere or have information that is important for finding him, the family asks you to call phone number 0601460101 or the nearest police station.

(WORLD/New)

