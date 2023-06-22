Tonali at Newcastle is doing his good, but also for Milan: he brings in more millions than Kakà | First page

The increasingly probable sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle for a fluctuating figure between 70 and 80 million euros is a great deal for Milan and represents an unrepeatable opportunity for the player. Not only because Tonali will land in one of the richest clubs in Europe who, after twenty years, returns to Champions League, but also because he will play in the Premier League, the most competitive and fascinating league in the world. Apart from Gianfranco Zola and, to a lesser extent, Paul Di Canio and Fabrizio RadishesI don’t remember a player from Italy who has had success abroad. Least of all in England. Indeed, there have been many painful returns or anticipated retirement announcements. This is because almost all of our emigrants had given their best at home and went out only to gain the last substantial salary.

Listen to “Tonali does good for Newcastle, but also for Milan: he brings in more millions than Kakà” on Spreaker.

Tonali is different. If he gives up being a Rossoneri heart for life, it is certainly for i money (he will earn seven million euros net a year), but above all because he can build a high-profile career away from friendly shores. Tonali is twenty-three years old, he is a Mancini national on loan to the Under 21 team – from today engaged in the European Championship – of which he will also be captain. Two years ago, to stay at Milan, his salary was significantly reduced and he currently earns 2.5 million. Who can blame him if he wants to divert his Premier League career to three times the current figure? He doesn’t go to Arabia, he goes to compete with the best.

Hypocrites and exalted ones, very close to the whitened sepulchres, they will find plenty of them, also because they are all good at being moralists with other people’s wallets. But this is a story that had only one possible ending. Tonali in Newcastle and the best equipped Milan on the market to get where Furlani and Moncada think it’s possible to go. Milanisti, trust them. And, meanwhile, thank Tonali. So much cash in hand, not even Kakà brought it.

