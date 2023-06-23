Home » Tonali to Newcastle: medical examinations today, then the signing: the details of the agreement with Milan | First page
Tonali to Newcastle: medical examinations today, then the signing: the details of the agreement with Milan | First page

Tonali to Newcastle: medical examinations today, then the signing: the details of the agreement with Milan | First page

Sandro Tone them and the Newcastlenow we really are one step away from being official. Two days ago the decisive acceleration by the Magpies who definitively overcame Chelsea’s interest by snatching the yes from the player, while Milan, after rejecting an initial offer of 50 million, gradually gave up in the face of a second proposal which, including bonuses, is close to 80 million with a fixed part set at 70.

THE PROGRAM – Ieri Dan Ashworthtransfer market man for the English, was in Milan to finalize the details of the operation both with the midfielder’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, and with Milan, so he is flew to Romania, where yesterday Sandro faced France with Italy Under 21 and where today the preparatory medical examinations will take place for the signing of the six-year contract at 8 million per season plus bonuses. So the blue number 8 will remain in Romania and Georgia for as long as the path to Italy requires, finally it will be vacation time before moving permanently to England from most expensive Italian in the history of football.

