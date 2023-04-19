Tonči Huljić revealed what Petar Grašo is like in marriage | Fun

Tonči Huljić talked about what his son-in-law Petar Grašo is like at home and in marriage, as well as how his daughter Hana copes in the role of a mother of a little girl.

Petar Grašo i Hana Huljic they got married in February last year in Split, and in July they had a daughter, Alba, who won the hearts of both parents and grandparents. became a real darling of the Huljić and Grašo families.

Although they never talk about their private life and try to keep it private for themselves and their closest relatives, Hana’s father Tonči Huljić he revealed to the cameras some details from their home. First, he reflected on his daughter’s motherhood, and then on what kind of husband Petar is like, with whom he has been friends for many years, and now he is also his son-in-law.



“Right now I’m proud, and even a little worried, what kind of mom Hana is. Because turning from a little girl into a caring mother whom we prevent her daughter from eating her whole… That instinct is really amazing, she wanted to be a mother and it came true. We really enjoy that child, and to say the least, it’s specific,” Tonči told the Croatian “IN Magazin”, touching on his son-in-law.

“He is a bad example for all husbands.The man who is so brilliant in the housethat all my friends I took there were with women, said that I don’t bring them to watch it anymore. The man cooks that it’s incredible. So there’s no need for me to give him advice, and there’s nothing worse than when grandparents mess around too much. Mess around as much as they ask“, believes Huljić, who recently released the new song “Žvaka”.

