As of today, Toni Đerona is only the coach of Serbia, as he was fired from his club before the end of the season.

Serbian coach Toni Gerona left the French bench prematurely Chartres! The Spanish expert who led this small French club since 2019, and had already agreed to leave at the end of the season. However, now the club has decided to terminate cooperation with the coach of Serbia a few months before the end of the championship, who can now fully devote himself to the national team.

Chartres is currently 14th in the French championship table with only two points more than Istria, which is the first team in the relegation zone. In the four years he spent at this club, Girona led them to the semi-finals of the French Cup twice, but this season the team failed.

Gerona will be replaced on the bench by a Serb Nebojsa Stojinović who will be assisted by Amor Kedira and Fabrice Rouyer. The former Metaloplastika goalkeeper played for 15 years in France for Istria, Chambery, Montpellier and Dijon, and since 2016 he has been coaching. He was a member of Serbia’s technical staff during Nenad Peruničić’s mandate, and he signed a two-year contract with Chartres.

“When the club offered me to be the first coach, I thought about it because I wanted to be sure that it was the right decision. I will enjoy the work. I had the opportunity to meet all the players. We will have to fight to stay in the league and we will be proud to defend the colors of this club. I understand that this is a big responsibility, but it does not scare me and it is part of the job. We will work hard and we will have to raise the form of the players. But before anything else, we will have to give 200 percent of our abilities“said Stojinović at the presentation.

Girona, on the other hand, will now be able to focus on the end of the European Championship qualifiers. The Serbian team is tied for first place in the group with Norway and in one of the two last matches of the qualifying cycle is expected to secure a place at the Euro.

