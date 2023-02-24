Last year Tony Greenstein published a book that was the culmination of many years of research, titled “Zionism During the Holocaust: The Weaponization of Memory in the Service of State and Nation.”

The book examines in great detail the Holocaust mythology that Israel promotes and deploys in a strategic manner to neutralize and smear intellectual and political criticisms of its human rights violations.

Greenstein has a long pedigree. He has been an anti-Zionist in Britain for more than 40 years. He is a founding member of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the largest organization in the UK focused on Palestinian human rights. Greenstein is also an active trade unionist, author, blogger, and son of a rabbi.

Here’s Phil Weiss speaking to Tony Greenstein.

