Too bad Inter, the Champions League belongs to Manchester City

by gds.it – 33 seconds ago
Despite a lot of heart and a lot of character, the sporting miracle with the more popular Manchester City fails at Inter, which in Istanbul manages to lift the first Champions League in its history to the sky. In Turkey he decides…
