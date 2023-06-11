Home » Too bad Inter, the Champions League belongs to Manchester City
World

Too bad Inter, the Champions League belongs to Manchester City

by admin
Too bad Inter, the Champions League belongs to Manchester City

by gds.it – ​​33 seconds ago

Despite a lot of heart and a lot of character, the sporting miracle with the more popular Manchester City fails at Inter, which in Istanbul manages to lift the first Champions League in its history to the sky. In Turkey he decides…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Too bad Inter, the Champions League belongs to Manchester City appeared 33 seconds ago on the online newspaper gds.it».

