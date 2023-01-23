Edited by Du Yu

According to news from CCTV’s official Weibo on January 22, in order to welcome Chinese tourists who may continue to come after the Spring Festival,Kamala Elephant Camp in Phuket, Thailand，6 new elephants were purchasedand plans to further expand the infrastructure of the camp, so as to provide tourists with various rich activities such as riding elephants and all-terrain vehicles.

At present, the booking rate of the campsite has reached 60% to 70%. Data Display,The Thai government predicts that in the first quarter of 2023, Thailand may receive 300,000 Chinese tourists, and it is expected to reach 5 million for the whole year.

Searches for outbound group tours soared 5 times

According to a Shangguan News report on the 20th, “We have been looking forward to this day for three years.” Jiang Wen, CEO of Ctrip Group Tours, said that once the notice on the opening of outbound and group tours is issued,The search volume of outbound group products on the Ctrip platform increased by 5 times in an instantleading to a 330% increase in the popularity of overseas destinations, with Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, and Cambodia having the highest search volume.

According to data from Fliggy, as of now, bookings for outbound travel related products during the Spring Festival in 33 countries and regions have more than doubled year-on-year, among which bookings for Thailand, Maldives, and New Zealand have increased by more than 10 times year-on-year. In the past week, the number of international air ticket orders has increased by more than 3 times compared with last year. On the Tongcheng platform, the search volume of outbound travel products has increased by more than 5 times in an instant. Among them, the most popular overseas destination country is Thailand, and the search volume of Thailand-related tourism products has increased by 430% in an instant.

Bookings in Thailand surged nearly 20 times

According to the “Voice of Culture and Tourism” public account, on January 20, the General Office of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued a notice that from February 6, 2023, the national travel agencies and online travel companies will resume the pilot operation of Chinese citizens going to relevant countries for outbound group travel. And “air ticket + hotel” business.

The list of countries involved is Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Russia, Switzerland, Hungary, New Zealand, Fiji, Cuba, and Argentina.

“Currently, Southeast Asia is the voice of Ningbo citizens. For example, in Thailand, the first flight departs on February 10, and the second flight will follow the next day, and the frequency will increase.” Vice President of China National Travel Service (Ningbo) International Travel Service Co., Ltd. Manager Chen Jin told reporters. The big data of major domestic travel platforms are also surprisingly consistent. Thailand is the most searched overseas destination country, followed by Maldives and Vietnam. According to Fliggy data, during the Spring Festival, outbound travel bookings rebounded sharply, hitting a peak in nearly three years. Up to now, the bookings of outbound travel related products for the Spring Festival in 33 countries and regions have more than doubled year-on-year, among which the bookings of Maldives and New Zealand have increased by more than 10 times year-on-year.Thailand’s bookings surged nearly 20 times. In the past week, the number of international air ticket orders has increased by more than 3 times compared with last year. See also Elections in Germany, the deadlock in Berlin blocks Europe on debt and defense

Thailand tourism has returned to pre-epidemic normal

According to China.com, Luo Lan, director of the Shanghai Office of the National Tourism Administration of Thailand, told reporters that tourism in Thailand has returned to the normal state before the epidemic, and major public areas such as scenic spots, hotels, restaurants, and shopping malls have been opened normally, and it is close to the Chinese New Year , the number of tourists also began to increase. “The Thai government has always attached great importance to promoting the recovery of the Chinese tourist market,” she said.

From 0:00 on January 8, my country’s policies such as canceling post-entry nucleic acid testing and centralized isolation, and optimizing personnel exchanges between the mainland and Hong Kong and Macao have officially come into effect. With the adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy, outbound tourism has also resumed in an orderly manner.

Thailand is welcoming a steady stream of Chinese tourists. According to agency statistics, almost half of Chinese outbound tourists go to Thailand. According to the annual national travel agency statistical survey report of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Thailand ranks among the top ten in the number of outbound tours organized by travel agencies all year round, and it ranks first in 2020 and 2019.

On January 9th, Suvarnabhumi Kijobu and Minister of Tourism and Sports Pippa went to the airport to welcome Chinese tourists.

A grand welcoming ceremony was held at Putrajaya Airport to welcome the first Chinese flight to Thailand after the adjustment of China‘s immigration policy.Anutin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health of Thailand, Ministry of Transport of Thailand

Many countries eagerly look forward to the “return” of Chinese tourists

China has always been one of the world‘s leading consumers of outbound tourism. While China is restarting outbound tourism, many countries are also eagerly looking forward to the arrival of Chinese tourists.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen welcomed and looked forward to Chinese tourists. Cambodia has always been an “attractive tourist destination” for China, he said. Cambodia is expected to receive 2 million Chinese tourists this year, which will drive the rapid recovery of Cambodia’s economy.

Malaysia recently estimated that it will receive 1.5 million to 2 million Chinese tourists in 2023. Relevant industry players in Singapore estimate that the return of Chinese tourists will bring an additional 2 billion Singapore dollars in revenue to Singapore throughout the year.

In addition to the above-mentioned countries, there are also some countries that issue “separate air” online invitations to Chinese tourists. The French embassy, ​​the tourism bureaus of China, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark and other countries have posted posts welcoming Chinese tourists.

