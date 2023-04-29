too hot!Severe heat wave swept across many Asian countries in April with “historical high temperature”-International-Instant International

Asia has been going through “endless Monitoring stations in Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, China and South Asian countries all recorded record high temperatures in April as scorching temperatures led to school closures and a surge in energy use.

The British media “Guardian” reported that four weather stations in Myanmar detected a record-breaking single-month temperature on Tuesday (25th): Denzaye in eastern Mon State reached the highest temperature of 43 degrees Celsius. Bago, northeast of Yangon, also reached 42.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday (26th), matching the previous record set in May 2020 and April 2019, according to Herrera, a climatologist and weather historian. .

In addition, Thai authorities suggested over the weekend that People in other areas stay at home to avoid heatstroke. The temperature in Bangkok last Saturday (22nd) reached 42 degrees Celsius. Many people still braved the bad weather and hid under umbrellas, blowing fans or air-conditioned shopping malls to seek “shelter”. Sprinkling water in apartments or university buildings has also appeared in other regions. The rain in Bangkok on Wednesday (26th) also slightly eased the heat. However, the hot weather caused Thailand’s electricity consumption to hit a record high. The electricity consumption on the 6th of this month More than 390,000 MW, up from the previous record of 32,000 MW set in April last year.

Hundreds of schools in the Philippines have turned to remote teaching to prevent students from getting sick, with more than 100 students hospitalized in Laguna, southeast of Manila, last month. According to our understanding, they participated in fire drills when the temperature was between 39 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius and became dehydrated. In addition, Bangladesh also experienced a high temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius earlier this month, making it the hottest day in 58 years, which even caused roads to melt.

Sharma, a climate and environment expert, pointed out that “human-induced is the main reason we are seeing an increase in the number and intensity of heatwaves in Asia, warning signs of a climate emergency here,” calling for faster decarbonisation and increased investment to help adapt to climate change.