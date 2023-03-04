breaking latest news – The vote at the meeting of EU ambassadors on the Regulation which provides for the stop from 2035 to the sale of new diesel and petrol cars was postponed to a date to be determined. “Coreper (meeting of ambassadors) will return to the issue in due course.” This was announced by a spokesman for the Swedish presidency of the Union.

Today the ambassadors’ vote was to be held in view of the definitive go-ahead scheduled for Tuesday’s Council. However the perplexities of Germany, combined with the opposition of Poland and Italy (and the abstention of Bulgaria) have blown up the whole process. The European Parliament had already given its final approval on February 14th.

Arm wrestling

The risk is that the provision, one of the most symbolic and important of the legislature, will receive an embarrassing rejection. And to avoid this scenario, the Swedish presidency of the EU has opted for a new postponement, as already happened on Wednesday. It takes time to provide further guarantees to Berlin, in particular on the role that biofuels can play in eliminating polluting emissions.

The picture has become more complicated since – on Tuesday evening – the The Italian government has announced that it will vote against the regulation. With the abstention of Germany and Bulgaria and the opposition of Poland and Italy, the provision (which requires a qualified majority, 55% of countries representing 65% of the population) does not pass.

The position of Italy

The Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy, in Brussels for the Competitiveness Council, confirmed the position. And he made it clear that there is currently nothing Brussels can offer to change his mind.

“Italy votes against as a signal regarding all the activity that the Commission and the European institutions will do, and we will do together with them, in the coming months which will concern the other dossiers that are still open. Not only those relating to the automotive sector but also those relating to packaging rather than eco-textiles, dossiers in which we ask for reasonableness”, explained the exponent of the Meloni Government, proud of the fact that “Italy is back in the field as a great country, founder of the European Union, which knows very well what the feeling and need of this Continent really are”. “We are a pragmatic Government which looks above all at national interests and at the sustainability of the social system which is a consequence of productive system. And we would like the same awareness and reasonableness to be in the European institutions”, he explained

However, there is some room for negotiation and above all there will be in 2026 with the general revision (envisaged in the Regulation which is being voted on) but above all because there will be a new European Parliament and a new Commission which according to Urso will be “more capable of interpreting what are the interests and ideals of our common European home”.

“We do not question the dates of 2035 or 2050. We ask that there be a reflection on the basis of concrete data that are there for all to see and which have led European business associations and European workers to ask for a change of pace to the Commission”, highlighted the minister. We protect Italian and European companies and jobs and I think this is one of the fundamental points of a Europe that wants to be supportive and competitive on a global level”.

And this applies in particular to the technological neutrality on which both Rome and Berlin insist. “We ask that the stages and modalities of those appointments be changed so that they are sustainable. For example, we do not see why only electricity should be considered. It’s not a religion, it’s a technology like any other. If other technologies, such as biofuels, for example, can allow us to achieve the same goal, why shouldn’t we use them?” asked Urso.

The other element of criticism directed at the current European strategy is the scarce availability of rare earths and raw materials, essential for the green transition, but currently kept in the hands of China. “We cannot move from subordination to Russia’s fossil energy that we are paying dearly, and above all the Ukrainians who are fighting that war, even on our behalf, to subordination to raw materials that are China‘s prerogative and to green technology which today is largely carried out in Asia”, warned the Minister for Enterprise. “We would go from the frying pan to the fire. We can’t afford it, we can’t leave this legacy to our children.”

Go to the article