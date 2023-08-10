“Too Much Sex”, Florida Schools Ban Shakespeare

NEW YORK. First Michelangelo, then Shakespeare. In Florida the great names of art and literature end up under the ax of the new laws of the governor and Republican candidate for the White House Ron DeSantis. After the case of Michelangelo’s ‘pornographic’ David, Shakespeare’s works now end up in the grip of the authorities because they are too explicit from a sexual point of view. For this very reason, the Hillsborough County School District has banned ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and censored parts of Macbeth and Hamlet. A decision that has its roots in the rules approved by DeSantis according to which sexual themes can be addressed in school only during lessons dedicated to health.

The law, known in the news as ‘Don’t say gay’, generally prohibits talking about sexual orientation and gender identity in class. The norm is at the center of the clash between DeSantis and Walt Disney, and it is the one that is inspiring the cultural war taking place in the United States which sees liberals and progressives clash with conservative Republicans on current social issues and beyond, from abortion for gays.

Shakespeare’s works, according to the Hillsborough County School District near Tampa, contain too much sexually explicit content. Romeo and Juliet, for example, suggests – the authorities explained – that the two protagonists indulged in premarital relations. “There are vulgarities in Shakespeare,” said Hillsborough County Gaithner High School teacher Joseph Cool. The censorship of ‘vulgarities’ and reading only ‘excerpts’ from works such as Macbeth and Hamlet, he added, will allow Shakespeare to continue to be taught in schools avoiding sexual content and therefore respecting the laws in force. Many Florida schools have recently drastically revised their curriculum to avoid exposing themselves to criticism and complaints from parents who want to play an active role in their children’s education and violate the law.

Other conservative states, however, are following Florida’s lead in banning books and authors. In Utah it has come under fire for criticism because even the Bible, banned in one of the districts of the state, is ‘vulgar’ and ‘violent’.

