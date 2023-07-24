Took 120 euros to cut a tree after a storm | Info

There are also those who decided to profit from this accident.

After two storms in the municipality of Bačka Palanka, there is almost no household that was not damaged. Private houses and residential buildings were left without entire roofs, without roof tiles, and trees fell as if they had been cut down. No one in this municipality remembers such weather disasters.

And while despair, sadness and disbelief are the main feelings experienced by the inhabitants of the municipality of Bačka Palanka, there are also those who decided to profit from this accident.

Pensioner RJ (76) from Bačka Palanka, in addition to the roof tiles on her house, the stormy wind destroyed 2 pine trees and two fir trees in the yard. Afraid that one of the fir trees, leaning on the neighbor’s terrace, will fall and harm the neighbor, she is reluctant decided to accept the price of a man with a chainsaw who toured homes around Bačka Palanka on a motorcycle. She paid him 120 euros to just cut her fallen fir tree.

The shortage of tiles, clay and other materials for roof repair has become a reality in Bačka Palanka. Some merchants used that to make extra money, so they are in some warehouses the prices of the clay went to 500 dinars per piece, although the price for the same before the storm was around 350 dinars. While most people in the municipality of Bačka Palanka are afraid that new rains and storms will cause even more damage, there are also those profiteers who get rich on human suffering.

