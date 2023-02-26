He filmed this unusual trip to the tallest building in Belgrade with the help of a professional drone.

In the desire to take the most extreme photo of themselves, people risk being injured or losing their lives, and among the most common adventures is a selfie from the tallest buildings in the world. That’s right an unknown young man took an incredible selfie on the tallest building in Serbia, more precisely on the Belgrade Tower. The video he recorded on that occasion shows him enjoying defying the height while the view of the panorama is breathtaking.

A drone equipped with a high-resolution camera captured our capital city from a height of 150 meters! Admittedly, the result is a spectacular shot that takes your breath away. This would make anyone dizzy – Belgrade was in the palm of your hand.

Citizens watched in disbelief and were afraid that the worst would happen, and in the comments they expressed their impressions: “Who is this, he has a m**t up to the ground floor of the kulčina…”, “Who lets this guy roam the buildings anymore?” “I can’t wait for you to fall monkey”, “My palms are sweating while watching this”, “Arrest the moron!”, “My blood pressure went up just watching”, were just some of the comments.

The guy posted his venture on his Twitter account. If you are not afraid of heights – enjoy:

By the way, the Belgrade Tower, which is “growing” as part of the “Belgrade on the Water” project, is the tallest building in Serbia, but also in the territory of the former Yugoslavia, and thanks to its size, sculptural nature and position on the very bank of the river, it can be said to be a symbol of the future. the Serbian capital and a real tourist attraction.

You can get to the top of the Tower by taking the elevator to the 38th floor, then by stairs to the last 42nd floor!

