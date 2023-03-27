The new ones have officially started Amazon Spring Deals 2023a promotion with thousands of discounted products for all categories Amazon Italia. The offers will be officially valid from 18:00 on 27 March to the end of 29 March 2023. In this article you will find a selection of Top 10 deals ever on tech products, with some targeted advice for those who want a new smartphone, low-cost true wireless earphones, a latest generation television or other types of products. All the devices that we offer you are really at a reduced price, because we have chosen only real discounts. In practice, we have looked at the price on Amazon in the months leading up to today (and you can do it yourself by following these tips), and we have selected only the models that now have a competitive price compared to the historical ones. The promotion of Spring offers however, it is still very long and there will be many other products on sale in the next few hours. If you don’t want to miss out on the biggest discounts and upcoming Lightning Deals, we highly recommend that you Subscribe to our Telegram channelwhere every day we select the most interesting offers and where you can receive notifications in real time. Telegram Channel Offers

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a it is one of the most amazing smartphones of the last year. It doesn’t have a particularly shocking design or out-of-this-world functionality: it’s simply a great mid-range at a great price, very complete and versatile for every type of user. In short, no special effects, its true strength is its concreteness! With the discount of these days thanks to the Amazon spring offers it becomes a best-buy assolutodon’t miss it! See also Canada, remains of more than 700 people found on the site of a former school

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

New discount for the “bean” shaped earphones, among the most peculiar around. But be careful to underestimate them, because the shape is not their only distinctive feature: i Samsung Galaxy Buds Live they also have high quality audio with active noise cancellationsupport touch controls on the outside and the case is compatible with the ricarica wireless. Don’t miss out on this pretty blue colourway.

OPPO Enco X2

Let’s level up with these true wireless earphones OPPO Enco X2, among the absolute best in the medium-high range of the market. They are optimized with technology Dynaudio and they have good noise reduction technology. They support wireless connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 and touch controls on the temples. In addition, they have aexceptional autonomyuntil well 40 ore thanks to the charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 back on sale at a great price on Amazon Italy, once again making itself much desired by users who love smartwatches. This model mounts a nice display AMOLED circular and has two physical buttons on the right side of the 40mm case. The system is classic Wear OS by Google with several optimizations by Samsung. In a nutshell, we are talking about one of the best smartwatches to connect to an Android smartphone.

MSI Modern 15

Are you looking for a stylish, powerful and versatile notebook? But above all, you want one with a exceptional value for money? So here is the answer to your questions, it’s called MSI Modern 15 A11MU-1019IT. We are talking about a model with minimal shapes and good build quality, with a 15.6″ Full HD screen, Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD. The system is Windows 11 in full version, there is everything you need to work or play at its best.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 it is a gaming laptop for those who don’t like aggressive lines, but want maximum concreteness in terms of performance. It mounts a 15.6 “Full HD panel at 120 Hz, a processor Intel Core i7-12650H and a dedicated video card NVIDIA RTX 3060, which allows you to play all the latest titles without any problems. The price of the day is really good!

TCL 55C739 Smart TV QLED 55″ 4K

A nice offer for an excellent smart TV, one of the super complete ones. Let’s talk about TCL 55C739a panel QLED and 55″ the resolution 4K and support HDR Prowith refresh rates up to 144 Hz and certification for Dolby Vision and Atmos. The smart system is none other than Google TV, with all the features of the Assistant and Google services ready right out of the box. And if you want more, there’s also the 75″ model in super discount!

Hisense 65″ 65A78GQ

If you want a little bigger TV, you can’t miss this nice panel QLED and 65″ Of Hisensewith 4K resolution and support HDR Dolby Vision. It has many smart functions, supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants, but above all it is discounted at the best price ever on Amazon!

Tineco FLOOR ONE S3

Clean your home more comfortably with this electric broom Tineco FLOOR ONE S3That vacuum and mop at the same time! there is a good suction powervarious modes of use and a display LED on the upper part, thanks to which you can control each parameter. The autonomy reaches up to 35 minutes and it does not need a bag to change every time, because it collects the dirt in the integrated compartment. Don’t miss out with today’s discount!

Monopoly: Rustic Series

The exclusive rustic version of the Monopoly by Hasbro is back on offer at an exceptional price on Amazon, only for these days of Spring 2023 Offers. If you want to play one of the classic board games in a new and different way than usual, this set with box, board and wooden pawns it is definitely not to be missed.

All offers on Amazon

The Amazon Spring Deals 2023 discounts don’t end there! Below we leave you the button to directly consult the complete catalog of the promotion on Amazon and the complete list of our special selectionswhich we have carefully created to offer you the best discounts for each product category. Amazon Spring Deals