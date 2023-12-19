Top 10 richest singers in 2023

Top 10 ten richest singers in the world in 2023. The year 2023 was a beneficial one for many international music artists, most of whom are used to this financial ranking. The voice brought them fame, and with fame came huge sums of money.

Here’s what the Top 10 richest singers in the world look like in 2023 Beyonce

Beyonce is at number 10. With 79 nominations for various major music awards, of which 28 were awarded trophies, including Grammy or Billboard, a real record, Beyonce has an impressive fortune of 540 million dollars, 90 million more more than in 2022.

Madonna

Madonna, dubbed the “Queen of Pop Music”, winner of 7 Grammy Awards, and nominated for 817 other awards in her career, of which 430 she received, the singer has a fortune of 580 million dollars, an increase of 5 million from last year. Madonna also earned $1.2 billion from touring alone, making her the highest-grossing solo artist of all time.

Paul David Hewson

Paul David Hewson, known to the public as Bono (U2), is at number 8. Together with his band, Bono has sold more than 170 million albums worldwide and currently has an estimated fortune of $730 million .

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift climbs every year in the ranking of the richest singers in the world. She is the only artist to have amassed 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify and to win all the music accolades of the past year, boasting a fortune of $740 million, $170 million more compared to last year.

Herb Alpert

Herb Alpert is the only artist in the world to top the Billboard Hot 100 as a singer in 1968 and as a trumpeter in 1979. He has won nine Grammy Awards and has an impressive net worth of $850 million.

Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy Buffett, who died in September 2023, continues to make money thanks to his music. Best known for songs like “Margaritaville” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” the singer left behind a fortune estimated at $1 billion.

Puff Daddy

Sean Love Combs, (aka Puff Daddy or P Diddy), has won three Grammy Awards and two MTV Video Music Awards. 11 of his songs reached the first place in the music charts. He managed to sell 500 million albums, 38 of which were platinum albums. P Diddy has a net worth of just over a billion dollars.

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney, 81, is the 3rd richest singer in the world. The former member of the Beatles has won 18 Grammy Awards, his songs have topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart 32 times. Paul McCartney has a fortune of 1.2 billion dollars.

Rihanna

Rihanna made her fortune from music and the Fenty cosmetics brand. He has won nine Grammy Awards and 13 American Music Awards. The artist has a fortune of 1.4 billion dollars.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z, Beyonce’s husband, is the richest singer in the world. He became the first billionaire artist in the year 2019 and since then has consistently maintained his position. He won 24 Grammy Awards and holds the record for the most solo albums in the Billboard Hot 200. Jay-Z is worth more than $1.4 billion, therichest.com writes.