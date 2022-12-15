Christmas is the biggest festival every year, and European countries hold their own Christmas markets. The Christmas market in France is not only full of various lights and colors, but also has its own special delicacies and legends, so it is often selected as the best Christmas market in Europe. Below is a selection of 7 unique French Christmas markets, which I recommend to you.

The Montbéliard Christmas Market ranked 5th among the best Christmas markets in Europe last year, and was voted the best Christmas market in France in 2016. The market is large in scale, every building is covered with Christmas lights, and it has a variety of handicrafts and Christmas food. The design and planning are above a certain level, which can satisfy most people. In addition, there are rides and skating rinks for children. In the Elf Handmade Classroom, you can also make Advent calendars, garlands, and decorations. Children will have a great time.

Compared with other markets, in addition to Santa Claus, the Montbéliard Christmas Market also has Auntie Arie (La Tante Arie) from French folklore to tell stories for children. It is said that Aunt Allie may be the reincarnation of Henriette de Montbéliard, the noble countess of the Middle Ages. Wearing the traditional costumes of Montbéliard and the typical headdress diari, she will give the children some wise advice, yes A well-known legendary figure. In terms of inheriting culture and tradition, the Montbéliard Christmas Market can be said to have done its part.

Opening Dates: November 26-December 24, 2022

Business hours: Sunday to Thursday 11:00 to 21:00; Friday and Saturday 11:00 to 23:00 (11:00 to 19:00 from December 24 to December 31); Elf Hand For classroom opening hours, please check the official website.

Fee: free; skating rink 5 euros over 4 years old

2. Nice Christmas Market

Although the Christmas market in the coastal city of Nice is small, it has a unique style. There are about 50 cabins selling classic Christmas food, such as mulled wine, oysters, cheese, waffles, etc., as well as various handicrafts. A feature here is that some of the lights decorated in the Christmas market are made in cooperation with the hospital with pictures of hospitalized children, which has a warm and touching Christmas atmosphere.

In addition, the market has a big Ferris wheel overlooking the beautiful harbor, and there is also a Santa Claus House, where children can send letters to Santa Claus, and take photos with Santa Claus every Wednesday, weekend and school holidays. In addition, the market has prepared a series of magic, drama and music performances, which is very lively!

Opening Dates: December 1, 2022 to January 1, 2023

Business hours: Sunday to Thursday 11:00 to 21:00; Friday and Saturday 11:00 to 23:00 (December 24th to December 31st 11:00 to 19:00)

Fees: Free, additional rides

The Strasbourg Christmas market is also one of the oldest Christmas markets in Europe. This year, there are more than 300 stalls, which is a very large market. There is a large Christmas tree decorated with a lot of beautiful lights in Kléber Square. From 17:00 to 20:00 every day, there will be a light and music show every hour, and there are also about 400 star-shaped lighting decorations, 22 barrel-shaped lighting decorations are hung on rue des Tonneliers Street, and there are many other special lighting decorations. It can be said that the Christmas market in Strasbourg is a light market. .

Of course, there are a lot of handicrafts for sale in the market, as well as a second-hand market. If you want to buy good things with high quality and low price, you can go on a treasure hunt. There are also traditional snacks in the market, including Alsace Christmas biscuits (Bredele), St. Nicholas doll bread (Mannele), and gingerbread. There are even recipe teachings on the official website, which can be made at home. In addition, the official website also includes beautiful templates of paper stars, snowflakes and lanterns. Even if you don’t go out, you can still enjoy the festive atmosphere at home!

Opening Dates: November 25-December 24, 2022

Business hours: November 26 to December 23, 11:00 to 20:00 (November 25, 14:00 to 20:00; December 24, 11:00 to 18:00)

Fee: free

4. Colmar Christmas Market

The Colmar Christmas market is very large in scale. Walking along the old city center, there are a total of 6 markets, which can be said to celebrate Christmas in the whole city. The traditional architecture of Colmar is well preserved. Walking into the city is like traveling through time and space, with the fairy tale atmosphere of the Middle Ages. As Christmas comes, Advent garlands, Christmas decorations and cute little things are hung on the windows of each house, adding a warm and charming color to the beautiful and elegant old French half-timbered buildings.

The first market in Dominican Square and the second market in Old Customs Square mainly sell Christmas decorations. Dominican Square has beautiful stained glass windows to admire. The third is the market at the Place of St. Jeanne d’Arc and the sixth is the food market at the Cathedral Square. They mainly sell food, offering Alsace specialties, foie gras, wine, etc., and there will be chefs in the food market cooking show. The fourth is the children’s market, located in Little Venice, with carousel horses, hot apple juice and other content specially prepared for children. The fifth market is located indoors with heating, and almost all handicrafts are displayed here, including small glass objects, Advent wreaths, clay molds, tablecloths, music boxes, jewelry, books and colorful wooden toys, etc. You can visit in a leisurely and comfortable manner buy.

Opening date: November 24 to December 29, 2022

Business hours:

Christmas market: Monday to Thursday 11:00 to 19:00; Friday to Sunday 10:00 to 20:00 (December 24th 10:00 to 17:00; December 25th 11:00 to 20 :00)

Food Market: Monday to Thursday 11:00 to 21:00; Friday to Sunday 10:00 to 21:00

Fee: free

5. Mulhouse Christmas Market

Although Mulhouse is a relatively small market, it is well worth a visit. Mulhouse, famous for its textile industry, creates a new batch of Christmas fabrics every year to decorate the town hall, chalets and streets. The Christmas candles sold in the market are specially made by perfumers in Grasse. There are also a variety of fabric products sold here, and the prices of Christmas delicacies are also very reasonable. In addition, the Mulhouse Christmas Market can also make free Christmas cards, as well as treasure hunting activities, etc. It is a small and exquisite market.

Opening date: November 24 to December 27, 2022 (closed on December 25)

Business hours: Sunday to Thursday 11:00 to 20:00; Friday and Saturday 11:00 to 21:00 (11:00 to 18:00 on December 24 and 27; 12:00 on December 26 00 to 20:00)

Fee: free

6. Eguisan Christmas Market

Known as “the most beautiful fairy tale town”, “the most beautiful flower town” and “wine country”, the town of Eguissand is one of the oldest towns in Alsace. The streets and houses almost maintain the same appearance as in the Middle Ages. As if time had never passed. The streets are also full of beautiful flower gardens, which are usually worth visiting. During Christmas, there are more warm yellow lights and Christmas decorations, like a fairy tale replica, exquisite and beautiful.

However, the Christmas market itself here is not big, but there are classic Christmas delicacies, but there are fewer choices. The market also has a treasure hunt and a guided tour of the night watchman. In addition, because it is a well-known wine country, there will be a wine tasting event in the nearby Gueberschwihr on December 17, and it will also provide matching food. People who like wine tasting may wish to go shopping.

Opening date:

Christmas Market: November 25-December 30, 2022 (closed December 24-December 26)

Treasure Hunt: November 25-January 6, 2022

Night watchman commentary tour: every Monday, December 30

Business hours:

Christmas market: Monday to Thursday 12:00 to 19:00; Friday and Sunday 10:00 to 19:00; Saturday 10:00 to 20:00.

Treasure hunt: 9:00 to 20:00

Night watchman commentary guide: 17:00 to 18:30

Cost: free, 40 euros for wine tasting

7. Christmas Market in Tuileries Garden, Paris

Finally, back to the capital Paris, in Paris, there will be a Christmas market about every few blocks. But the Tuileries Garden Christmas Market is known as the largest, liveliest and most interesting Christmas market in Paris, with relatively long opening hours and business hours. Of course, due to the large number of people, it will be a bit crowded, and the price of the booth is relatively high, but the location here is really good. There are many must-see sightseeing spots in Paris nearby, so they can be arranged together in the itinerary plan.

The Tuileries Garden Christmas Market has everything you need, from food stalls to handicraft stalls; from Ferris wheels, carousels, bumper cars to ice rinks, almost all the necessary elements of a large Christmas market can be found here. In addition, the market also has a champagne igloo that offers a variety of champagne, a Christmas house with a light show, and a unique Christmas adventure house. Multiple experiences can be satisfied at once!

Opening Dates: November 19, 2022 to January 8, 2023 (closed on December 25)

Business hours: Monday to Thursday 11:00 to 23:00; Friday and Saturday 11:00 to 0:45; Sunday 11:00 to 23:45 (December 25th and December 31st 11:00 to 19 :30)

Fees: Free, additional rides

Although the things sold in the Christmas market in France are similar to those in other European countries, there are many changes in the Christmas lights here, and because the traditional buildings are well preserved, it is even more unique when paired with Christmas lights. It is a good choice for family vacations.

Related Links:

Take a tour of ten of the most beautiful French towns

10 Classic Foods You Must Eat in France

The most beautiful Christmas markets in Europe 2022

Christmas dinner is coming!Take a look at the festive food of European countries

Editor in charge: Ye Fei

All rights reserved by Sound of Hope, without the written permission of Sound of Hope, no reprinting is allowed, and offenders will be prosecuted.