Top Drug Supplier, Jose Edgardo Bruno Ventura, Captured by Anti-Narcotics Division of National Civil Police in El Salvador

The Anti-Narcotics Division of the National Civil Police (PNC) announced on Monday that they have successfully captured Jose Edgardo Bruno Ventura, one of the most wanted drug suppliers in the country. Ventura is accused of distributing drugs from the Tutunichapa community in San Salvador to Guatemala.

The arrest took place in Cumbres de Cuscatlán, in Antiguo Cuscatlán, La Libertad, and during the operation, authorities seized three 9mm pistols along with false documents related to carrying weapons.

The Minister of Security and Justice, Gustavo Villatoro, emphasized that drug trafficking is a devastating plague that destroys societies and expressed determination not to allow their country to suffer the same fate as others where such criminal structures operate with impunity.

The PNC revealed that Bruno Ventura had previously served a prison sentence, during which he rose to become the leader of a powerful prison gang that enjoyed various privileges.

During the late 90s to the 2000s, Bruno Ventura was known as the “king” of Mariona prison and led a prison gang called “La Raza.” He held life and death authority over inmates, possessing weapons, drugs, and even dogs within the prison walls. After completing his sentence, he settled in the Tutunichapa community and established his dominance in the drug trade, eventually becoming one of the country’s leading drug traffickers, according to the PNC.

This capture is a significant blow to illegal drug networks operating in the region and highlights the efforts of the PNC to combat drug trafficking and dismantle these criminal organizations.