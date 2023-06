TOP ENTERTAINMENT AND EVEN BETTER FOOTBALL: A traditional international tournament for the little ones was held! | Sports

The international tournament, which took place in two days on 10/11/06 on the grounds of the Football Association of Belgrade in Ada Ciganlija, exceeded this year’s expectations.

Source: Kurir sport

The tournament proudly hosted 100 clubs and over 1,400 young footballers, their teachers and parents.

The tournament is played in a format that is more based on the quality of the teams, who, with their behavior and play, perceive the competition as a friendly gathering of children’s soccer fans.

With the help of numerous sponsors and benefactors, an example event was created where children’s happiness, play and joy were in the foreground. In the best possible way, it was controlled with the security services that there is no alcohol, insults and other primitive things that unfortunately accompany children’s tournaments in the stands.

On the first day, the 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 year categories played. Ranking by year was as follows:

CATEGORY 2012

1. PFK ŽARKOVO BELGRADE

2. FC CRVENA ZVEZDA BELGRADE

3. FC RADNIČKI OBRENOVAC

4. FK BUDUĆNOST DOBANOVCI

BEST PLAYER: MANOJLOVIĆ, PFK ŽARKOVO

BEST SCORE: REPANOVIĆ, FC CRVENA ZVEZDA

BEST GOALKEEPER: MUŠIĆ, FK RADNIČKI OBRENOVAC

COACH OF THE DAY: PAVKOVIĆ, FK BUDUĆNOST DOBANOVCI

CATEGORY 2013

1. FC CRVENA ZVEZDA BELGRADE

2. FK ZEMUN

3. SF NOVANTE BELGRADE

4. FK OLYMPIK BELGRADE

BEST PLAYER: DELJANIN, FK ZEMUN

BEST SCORE: PEŠOVIĆ, FK CRVENA ZVEZDA

BEST GOALKEEPER: NIČOTA, FC CRVENA ZVEZDA

COACH OF THE DAY: CUPAĆ, FK ZEMUN

CATEGORY 2014

1. FK ZEMUN

2. FK KAMPIONE BELGRADE

3. FK PARTIZAN BELGRADE

4. FK RAD BELGRADE

BEST PLAYER: STOJANOVIĆ, FK ZEMUN

BEST SCORE: IKAČ, FK ZEMUN

BEST GOALKEEPER: RADOSAVLJEVIĆ, FK ZEMUN

COACH OF THE DAY: STEVANOVIĆ, FK PARTIZAN

CATEGORY 2015

1. FC KALIMERO LAZAREVAC

2. OFK ZENIT BIJELJINA BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

3. FK OLYMPIK BELGRADE

4. FK ZVEZDICA BELGRADE

BEST PLAYER: ZUNJIC, FK KALIMERO

BEST SCORE: GRUJEVSKI, FK KALIMERO

BEST GOALKEEPER: VASILJEVIĆ, OFK ZENIT BJELJINA

COACH OF THE DAY: VICIĆ, OFK ZENIT BJELJINA

PRIZES GIVEN BY:

MARKO CVETKOVIC FSB COORDINATOR FOR YOUNGER CATEGORY, MIRALEM SULEJMANI FORMER INTERNATIONAL AND REPRESENTATIVE ALEKSANDAR NEDIC PRESIDENT OF FC OLYMPIC BELGRADE AND ORGANIZER OF OLYMPIC FOOTBALL FEST.

On the second day, the 2010, 2011 and 2016 categories took part. The ranking by generations is as follows:

CATEGORY 2010

1. FC BAČKA ĐURĐEVO

2. FC RADNIČKI KRAGUJEVAC

3. FK ŽARKOVO BELGRADE

4. FK RABON BORČA

BEST PLAYER: MATANOVIĆ, FC BAČKA ĐURĐEVO

BEST SCORE: GUBERINIĆ, FK RADNIČKI KRAGUJEVAC

BEST GOALKEEPER: BOKIĆ, PFK ŽARKOVO

COACH OF THE DAY: ANĐUS, PFK ŽARKOVO

CATEGORY 2011

1. FK ČUKARICKI BELGRADE

2. FC RADNIČKI KRAGUJEVAC

3. FK OLYMPIK BELGRADE

4. PFK ŽARKOVO BELGRADE

BEST PLAYER: DJUKANOVIĆ, FK ČUKARICKI

BEST SCORE: RACUNICA, FK ČUKARICKI

BEST GOALKEEPER: MILENKOVIĆ, FC RADNIČKI KRAGUJEVAC

COACH OF THE DAY: PELEMIS, FK RADNIČKI KRAGUJEVAC

CATEGORY 2016

1. FK GRADNULICA ZRENJANIN

2. FC KALIMERO LAZAREVAC

3. FK PETLIC SMEDEREVO

4. ŠF ALTINA ZEMUN

BEST PLAYER: BARAĆ MIONA, FK GRADNULICA

BEST SCORE: MARKOVIĆ, FK KALIMERO

BEST GOALKEEPER: POPARA, FK GRADNULICA

COACH OF THE DAY: KOSTOVSKI, FK ALTINA

PRIZES GIVEN BY:

NEMANJA STEVANOVIĆ GOALKEEPER OF FK PARTIZAN, SRĐAN MILOSAVLJEVIĆ COORDINATOR OF FSB FOR YOUNGER CATEGORY, ALEKSANDAR NEDIĆ PRESIDENT OF FK OLYMPIC BELGRADE AND ORGANIZER OF OLYMPIC FOOTBALL FEST.