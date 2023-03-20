For the third consecutive year, the operator obtains first prize in the Mobile Telephony category

iliad also in 2023 it obtained recognition as the first mobile telephony operator for quality-price ratio from the German Quality and Finance Institute (ITQF). The operator that has revolutionized the mobile telephony market in Italy thus obtains this recognition for the third consecutive year.

L’German Quality Institute (ITQF) and its Media Partner The A&F Republic have drawn up the ranking of Italian companies/brands with the Best Quality-Price Ratio in 2023, based on the most extensive survey on the quality-price ratio in Italy.

The aim of the research is to offer consumers a comparison between the products/services offered by the most important companies and their brands, to guide them in their purchasing decisions in an informed manner.

I results of the third edition of the survey, available at this linkare based on a representative survey of the Italian population which collected over 800,000 customer reviews on 122 sectors of the Italian economy.

iliad was rated by the interviewees as the best for the reference category, thus once again obtaining the “Top Quality-Price” seal. No. 1 Mobile Telephony 2023” of ITQF. This recognition confirms the operator’s ability to meet the expectations and needs of an ever-growing number of users, distinguishing itself thanks to clear and transparent offers, excellent mobile network coverage and rates that are guaranteed forever. Iliad undertakes to provide a high quality service, to support users with the best technologies and to obtain their maximum satisfaction, remaining firm in its values.

Since its debut in 2018, iliad has managed to revolutionize the market by winning the trust of users thanks to generous and transparent offers. Almost five years later, the operator confirms its role as a protagonist in the telecommunications sector with one million net mobile users activated in 2022 alone, for a total of 9.5 million active users (towards 8.5 million in 2021).

The ITFQ seal

Seal issued by the German ITQF institute on the basis of an online survey, representative of the Italian population, conducted in February 2023 (CAWI method) which collected 861,212 customer reviews on 1,384 companies/brands, in 122 sectors.