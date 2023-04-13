Listen to the audio version of the article

The “mole” who revealed vast and compromising secrets of the Pentagon through social media, on the conflict in Ukraine and Washington’s espionage towards allied and enemy countries, now has a face: that of a 21-year-old American soldier, serving at the Intelligence Division of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, a lover of war games and inspired by distrust of government. The suspect, Jack Teixeirawas arrested yesterday afternoon by federal agents.

He has been identified as the leader of a small online community of 20 or 30 gamers – Thug Shaker Central – at the origin of the scandal. Among these many very young people, often minors, and from what we learn not only US citizens but Russians and Ukrainians. President Joe Biden, traveling to Irelandhad previously pointed to imminent breakthroughs in the investigation into what the Pentagon called “criminal acts.”

Inadequate email controls

Teixeira’s sketch was revealed by the New York Times, citing law enforcement sources and analysis of documents and photos. The background of some images show details that match those gleaned from Teixeira’s Internet presence. He is part of the 102nd Intelligence Wing and received a promotion to Airman First Class in July 2022. His current base, where he has night shifts, would be on Cape Cod. It is not clear how he got access to documents of such importance, but experts have reported inadequate checks or automatic forwarding of emails. Certainly the case is bound to unleash controversies on the US security apparatus (three million officials have forms of security clearance) and on the use of social media.

Lo scoop del Washington Post

The first significant shock reconstruction of the mole’s trail came from the Washington Post: it published a long interview with a 17-year-old member of Thug Shaker Central. The boy described how top secret maps and files, partly transcribed and partly photographed, had been made available in their chat on the Discord platform, which has a total of 19 million (called servers) with 150 million global users and which they often operate anonymously and without moderation. It was the chat leader himself who distributed the documents, described as charismatic and among the most “elderly”. He went by the alias OG and worked on a military base, where he boasted access to classified files. The account was later confirmed to the Post by a second member of the group. The Times also spoke to three attendees.

Nerd with a passion for video games

From the interviews it emerges that young people had met virtually on video game sites during the pandemic, looking for friendships and affinities, and decided to create a smaller group by invitation. United by a passion for weapons and war strategies, but also by sharing a mixture of religious and racist messages and memes, as well as on video games. Teixiera, in virtual conversations, would have exhibited a dark and conspiratorial vision of the government, responsible for oppression and lies, and expressed a desire to educate the group on world events. He did not appear motivated by espionage goals or clear political ideologies and missions, typical of well-known whistleblowers such as Edward Snowden.