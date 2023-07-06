Topicality of the constitutional design son of Camaldoli – mondoperaio

On 28 April, the Socialismo Foundation and Mondoperaio magazine, in collaboration with the Sturzo Institute, held a conference dedicated to the theme of the commitment of Catholics in Italian politics. The title referred to a place in the Tuscan Apennines where a convent of friars still resides where, in the summer of 1943, a group of intellectuals and protagonists of politics, of Catholic origin, met to discuss the programs and objectives of a new policy and the indispensable contribution that they should have ensured for its successful construction.

We publish the interventions of Giuliano Amato and Gennaro Acquaviva

In agreement with Gennaro Acquaviva, I wanted to entitle my speech to the actuality of the constitutional design, son of Camaldoli. The title has a meaning of no small importance in a moment in which the changes that have taken place in recent decades – I am referring to that self, that each one alone, to those furious identities of which a good colleague of ours, Fulvio Cortese, recently wrote – lead many to think that the constitutional design has been skipped, that it is no longer valid in the face of a reality like this, that it does not offer the frame in which to place it. It is certainly true that, with respect to the Constitution, something has changed since the first years of its validity, when the rights and freedoms that expanded were those expressly provided for by the Constitution itself, gradually freed from the repressive bonds from which they still suffered due to pre-republican legislation. Thus it was that we had personal freedom entrusted to judges and no longer to prefects, we had freedom of communications, freedom of the press, the abolition of censorship, and we had the affirmation, albeit in bits and pieces, of the rights that come about not in that we are left free to do what we want but in that we receive what is due to us: social rights first, the rights to training and to school, we then arrived at the right to health which is expressed in the universality of National Health Service.

Here, all this seemed to be the implementation of the constitutional design and it unquestionably was.

What took to happen next? What we called the individualization of lives has arrived, due to a thousand reasons: the end of the large peasant family, the small family nucleus in urban life, the strong downsizing of the large Tayloristic enterprise which had thousands and thousands of employees and the takeover of small units with high added value and low personnel, the transition from blue-collar jobs to white-coat jobs. A phenomenon that occurs all over the world and which leads – this is the point – to make lives less community; leads to lives in which each of the members of the small family meets the others only when they get up in the morning and when they go to bed at night, while strangers are seen increasingly rarely, sometimes on Saturday nights.

Changing technologies also change our way of communicating and make us lonely even when we communicate with others, because we do it through these tools and not through conversation. Technologies also create potentials we didn’t once have, they keep us alive when we’d be dead a hundred years ago, they allow us to breathe not through our lungs but through machines that pump the air for us. In recent days we have seen a child awaiting a heart transplant – when I was a child “heart transplant” was a term that did not exist – who in the meantime walks to the hospital carrying on wheels a machine which is his heart, which beats outside of him but which feeds its blood circulation.

All this put together, and I make it very short, has completely changed expectations, which have become more and more expectations concerning the individual life of each one, in the field of small material satisfactions, as in that of big issues. It’s not enough for me to be able to die, according to many as late as possible; no I want to die when I decide to die. A whole new theme arises which then leads to assisted suicide, to euthanasia. Last night I was listening to a conversation on a New York Times podcast between an American psychiatrist and a Dutch psychiatrist about Canada preparing to allow criminally immune assisted suicide for the mentally ill, a practice that already exists in Holland. And the first question is: but the conscious consent to what type of mental disorder can be connected and to which type you don’t give it? But I stop here.

I can decide to give birth to children when and how I want, with the technologies that now support the natural process, or by making use of this process, or part of it, but not necessarily within the couple to which I belong. I can marry whomever I believe, I can change my sexual identity, I can and must decide whether to undergo the health treatments that the doctors propose for me. All things that almost always have a foundation, but: are they always my rights?

Here, among the evolutions that have taken place, there has also been the evolution of law, of which we Italians ourselves are participants, which has led to the transformation of previous containers. Privacy was born as the right not to disclose to third parties what passes by our will between the two of us. This was privacy. Then in the 1960s, when this story began in the United States, privacy began to mean my right not to have third parties interfere in my private decisions. And we Europeans, in the 1950 Convention on our Human Rights, find the right to autonomy of our private life in the face of unjustified public interference enshrined. On this basis, one begins to go before the courts, arguing that any public interference in the ways, and therefore in the desires, that one wishes to pursue in one’s private life is unjustified.

Well, here it may strike you that it is secular culture, in general, that then becomes the promoter of the unlimited expansion of rights and which therefore makes containers such as art. 8 (or, in the United States, the XIV amendment) of the wells of San Patrizio from which novelties, the most diverse, are extracted.

In our Constitution, from the beginning, there is article 2 which recognizes the inviolable rights of the person. At that time the secular culture hastened to say: it is only a question of the rights expressly enunciated by the same Constitution in the following articles, fearing that the Catholic culture would extract from the article 2 the “natural” rights which belonged to its cultural baggage and which they may not be shared.

What is certain is that this river was formed, which too, like all rivers, has good water and bad water, and that at a certain point the problem arose: must there be a limit? But is it possible that there are only individuals with their desires? But when do we meet or collide with common visions, with the common good, which Beppe De Rita spoke of earlier, with an idea of ​​society in relation to which certain desires are transformed into rights to be satisfied on a purely individual can lead to failures, damage? And the Constitution is now cut off, does it still have nothing to guide us?

It is a question that has come growing up and which is then the basis of the famous Ratzinger-Habermas dialogue of 2004, dedicated exactly to this theme: here we are sliding towards societies in which ethics becomes a toy for individuals, each individual with his own ethics , because every external ethics becomes an interference in my private life, in my self-determination. Society disappears at that point and therefore it is in everyone’s interest, for the very existence of society, to seek and find a common platform.

Going back to searching and putting cultures together. Hence reason and faith equally involved in this research. And hence the idea that Habermas is still developing in his history of philosophy, according to which in post-secular society there is a wide margin of compatibility between faith and reason, since reason can well recognize itself in values, styles, even in utopias that find their origin in religions. This – I add – is a very right overcoming of the secularization of the twentieth century, which had banned from public debate everything that came from religion, almost as if not doing so would violate the separation between temporal and spiritual. It was too far a step of secularization, which has been paid for over the decades.

Well, if we are here and we have a broad recognition of this vital necessity of the societies of our time, we cannot fail to realize that this was the design of the Constitution of the Republic, as we find it at the origin, even before the Camaldoli code in the personalism of the 30s, of which the Camaldoli code reflects the fundamental perspectives in designing the human relationship, the development of each person’s personality through the relationship with others and not through the closure of one’s desires transformed into rights regardless of others. I want to clarify that I am not intoning here an uncritical paean of all that the bearers of that culture brought into the Constitution. They were men of their time, with the machismo and other prejudices of their time.

In the Camaldoli code it was written that it is natural for him to be the head of the family, because the unity of the family requires this. The art. 29 of the Constitution will be affected and will affirm the equality of the spouses “within the limits” of the family unit. Likewise, equality in the rights of natural and illegitimate children will come later, but the Constitution would have spoken of their rights being “compatible” with those of the legitimate family. All this is true, but it is no less true that Article 2 is clear and very current, where it hooks, in a single lexical context, the recognition of the inviolable rights of the person both as an individual and in the social formations in which the personality and the request to fulfill the mandatory duties of social, economic and political solidarity. Read Böckenförde and you will find in him the idea that in everyone’s conscience there must be both awareness of oneself and one’s rights, and awareness of the duties that limit them. Böckenförde writes it exactly like this: the freedom that is regulated from within constitutes the moral substance of individuals.

Here it is, the duties, and when I wrote about them for the first time, I noted that Stefano Rodotà himself had recognized that duties are not something external that arrives, whose existence someone has to remind me, but they are inside, they are part, they must be part of the awareness of freedoms. And therefore the Pillars of Hercules continue to mark the boundaries of what the individual can claim for himself while ignoring others. This was the foundation of Camaldoli, this is the reading of article 2 of the Constitution, this is what we need today to recover the sense of community. With a fundamental integration, with respect to the terms of the problem, as they presented themselves decades ago: no longer only a common platform between believers and non-believers and therefore a reasonable accommodation between the respective positions, but also a common platform and a reasonable accommodation between the different religions, which today coexist more and more closely even in societies like ours.

And here, in conclusion, allow me to refer to that Abu Dhabi document, which Pope Francis signed with the great imam of Al Azhar, el Tayyeb, in 2019 and which looks with confidence to a possible future of shared values.

