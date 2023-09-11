ToPlay: the weekend dedicated to playful fun.

There must have been around forty associations present, each with its own gazebo and a series of tables, where the masters received the many enthusiasts and curious people of all ages, to experience adventures with role-playing games, try new board games and perform in demonstration games with card or board games. All this is also an opportunity to meet new people, spend time in company, a genuine, fresh and simple way to socialize.

This is ToPlay, which took place over the weekend of 9-10 September inside the suggestive Parco della Tesoriera. Organized by the FortunaDado Association, the recreational event was an opportunity to spend two days full of fun, through strategy games, miniatures games, demonstration fights with lightsabers or fantasy re-enactments with costumed figures.

The event is enriched every year with new participants and new initiatives, becoming an unmissable event for this genre.

ToPlay, whose entry is free, has been able to create a mix of entertainment, culture and social, thus allowing it to give rise to very interesting realities such as that of Play Ethic, a project to explore the educational value of gaming which has rewarded narrative skills of two players who created an original and captivating adventure.

A single note, in a well-structured organization and with a huge influx of visitors, it would be necessary, in order not to lose experience points, to create an area of ​​chemical toilets.

To next year.

