Torcida supported the arrested Bed Blue Boys | Sports

Torcida supported the “Bed Blue Boys” after their arrest in Athens.

Source: Profimedia/Cropix/Ante Cizmic

The most ardent fans of Hajduk from Split supported their “colleagues” from Dinamo Zagreb. In the championship game this weekend against Slaven Belup (3:0), Torcida raised a banner in support of “Bed Blue Boys”which is not typical if it is known to be a fiery rivalry.

However, Torcida stood by the “Boys” because a large number of Dinamo fans are in prison after the mass brawl in Athens seven days ago. Then, in the clashes between “Boys” and AEK fans, more than ten fans were injured, while one member of the home team’s fan group, Mihalic Kacuris, was also killed. Since then, the prosecutor’s office has been questioning Dinamo fans and looking for the killer, while Croatia says it’s time to release them.

“Freedom to the Bed Blue Boys!”, it was written on a banner erected in the north of “Poljud”, where the most ardent fans of Hajduk are located, and it is interesting that not many reacted favorably to it. Moreover, according to “Slobodna Dalmacija” information, the other stands booed Torcida.

It all started in the 20th minute, which caused outrage from the fans in the eastern and western stands, which means that not everyone in Split looks the same way at what happened a week ago in Athens.

