Tori Bowie has passed away Sports

A still active sprinter at the age of 32 was tragically killed.

Source: Profimedia

Shocking news comes from the United States of America, where she passed away Tori Bouvi. The body of the famous athlete was found on Tuesday, and the cause of death is still unknown.

Teri Bowie was 32 years old, and she was known as a great sprinter and long jumper. She was part of the relay team of the United States of America at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, with which she won gold, and in 2016 she took two more medals. She won silver in the 100-meter race, and bronze in the 200-meter race.

Tori Bowie, whose body was found in Florida, was the world champion in 100 meters in London in 2017, and at that WC she also won gold in the 4×100 relay. At the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, she won bronze in the 100 meters.