Torino Comics 2023: the Nerd World show

The show was the real protagonist of Torino Comics 2023, which took place at Lingotto Fiere, events of various genres that were able to satisfy all the tastes of the spectators.

The kermesse divided into three macro zones made it possible to develop many initiatives in the best possible way, which accompanied the visitors over the three days; to the central area where the market exhibition unfolded where it was possible to find Publishing Houses such as J-Pop, Hikari, Comix, Tora, Tunuè, Nicola Pesce and a vast sector of stands dedicated to independent designers as well as many stands presenting gadgets various nerdy genres. In the other pavilion it was possible to attend many performances on the central stage: from the cosplay contest to concerts (Gremlis, Giorgio Vanni, Cristina D’Avena and the Gem Boys) as well as international guests (Chef Hiro, the voice actors Elisabetta Spinelli and Renato Novara ).

The enthusiast had the opportunity to interact with many Associations, representatives of cult TV series or cinematographic strands, from Star Wars to Jurassic Park, from Ghostbusters to Lord of the Rings, from Doctor Who to Space 1999…

For game lovers, a sector reserved for them, where it was possible to participate in the latest videogame tournaments but try their hand at successful retro titles. For those who love board games and role-playing games, some of the most important Associations, such as the Guild of the Griffin, have made available games and Masters that have accompanied the players in epic enterprises.

Among the curiosities the wrestling matches that exalted all those who approached the ring.

The colorful fair by the many cosplayers who lent themselves to photos and skits, involved enthusiasts or simply curious with art and culture, through many conferences and games but also with screenings such as the film “Akira” by Katushiro Otomo. For those who adore Korea, a section where it was possible to watch K-pop and then the area of ​​the Fortress where you breathed the magical air of fantasy worlds, the exhibition of 100 years of Jacovitti, the boys of the Japanese Quarter with quizzes and other forms of entertainment…..