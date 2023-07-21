Home » Tornado Hits Pfizer Pharmaceutical Factory in North Carolina, Raising Concerns of Worsening Drug Supply Shortages
World

Tornado Hits Pfizer Pharmaceutical Factory in North Carolina, Raising Concerns of Worsening Drug Supply Shortages

by admin
Tornado Hits Pfizer Pharmaceutical Factory in North Carolina, Raising Concerns of Worsening Drug Supply Shortages

According to an Associated Press report, a tornado that struck a Pfizer pharmaceutical factory in North Carolina has caused significant damage, raising concerns about a potential shortage of drugs in the United States. The factory, located in Rocky Mount, supplies a quarter of sterile injectable drugs to hospitals across the country.

On July 19, the tornado hit the Pfizer factory, resulting in the roof being torn off. This disruption to production could exacerbate the already strained drug supplies in U.S. hospitals.

Fortunately, all employees were safely evacuated, and there were no major injuries reported. Pfizer is currently assessing the extent of the damage caused by the tornado.

The potential long-term impact of the tornado on Pfizer’s drug supply has raised concerns among experts. With the disruption in production, hospitals may face increased pressure and shortages.

It is important to note that the information in this article is sourced from the China News Network. Oriental Fortune, the publisher of this content, emphasizes that it is a means of disseminating information and does not constitute investment advice. Individuals are advised to proceed at their own risk.

See also  Iceland, the expected eruption of the volcano has begun

You may also like

Kolubari returned three points | Sports

«Kiev is using cluster bombs» – breaking latest...

Rigged competitions at the Palermo polyclinic, in 11th...

Eric Jiménez, New York Dolls and more in...

Bulgari Serpenti 75 Years of Infinite Tales exhibition...

Determined Father’s Handwritten Resume Goes Viral, Inspiring Many...

International espionage: Chinese hackers hack the mail account...

Devastating Heavy Rain in South Korea Claims 46...

Udinese – Rodrigo Becao says goodbye, now the...

Celia Guevara, Che’s sister dies. She was 93...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy