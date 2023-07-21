Tornado Hits Pfizer Pharmaceutical Factory in North Carolina, Raising Concerns of Worsening Drug Supply Shortages

According to an Associated Press report, a tornado that struck a Pfizer pharmaceutical factory in North Carolina has caused significant damage, raising concerns about a potential shortage of drugs in the United States. The factory, located in Rocky Mount, supplies a quarter of sterile injectable drugs to hospitals across the country.

On July 19, the tornado hit the Pfizer factory, resulting in the roof being torn off. This disruption to production could exacerbate the already strained drug supplies in U.S. hospitals.

Fortunately, all employees were safely evacuated, and there were no major injuries reported. Pfizer is currently assessing the extent of the damage caused by the tornado.

The potential long-term impact of the tornado on Pfizer’s drug supply has raised concerns among experts. With the disruption in production, hospitals may face increased pressure and shortages.

It is important to note that the information in this article is sourced from the China News Network. Oriental Fortune, the publisher of this content, emphasizes that it is a means of disseminating information and does not constitute investment advice. Individuals are advised to proceed at their own risk.

