Xinhua News Agency, Houston, June 15 (Reporter Xu Jianmei) Peryton, a small town in northern Texas, was hit by a tornado on June 15, killing at least three people.

Two people were killed in the downtown business district, Perryton Fire Chief Dacher said. At least one person was killed and about 30 trailers were damaged at an RV camp in the city. In addition, about 200 houses were destroyed.

A local hospital told the media on the night of the 15th that after the typhoon, the hospital had treated 50 to 100 wounded, of whom about 10 were seriously injured.

A local power company said that the tornado damaged the city’s power transmission lines. For safety reasons, the entire city was cut off, and it is uncertain when it will be restored.

As of the 2020 U.S. Census, Peryton had approximately 8,500 residents.