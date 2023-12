A strong tornado hit the city of Bahia Blanca, Argentina, about 600 km from Buenos Aires. The storm caused the roof of a sports club to collapse while a skating competition was underway: 13 people lost their lives in the tragedy. The tornado’s winds exceeded 140 kilometers per hour.

December 17, 2023 – Updated December 17, 2023, 11:19 am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X