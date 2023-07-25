Tornado in Switzerland one person died | Info

One woman died due to a strong storm that hit Switzerland, and the media reports that a tornado even formed.

In Switzerland, one person lost his life due to a strong storm that affected this country. The police announced that one person was killed in the town of Chaussauds as a result of the tornado, “France24” reports.

A person lost his life near the railway station after a crane fell on a gradilipt, and around 40 people were injured and all were taken to hospitals.. The storm did not last long, but it caused enormous material damage.

Numerous cars were destroyed, parts of the roofs were blown off the houses, and many things were also blown off the houses. Many recordings and photos have appeared on social networks that testify to the disaster that has befallen this country.

As a reminder, meteorological alarms have been activated again in Slovenia due to the storm that is expected until the end of the day. Strong storms are expected in Croatia as well. Meteorologist Ivan Ristić stated that the storm will arrive in Serbia on Tuesday evening from Italy.

