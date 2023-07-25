Home » Tornado in Switzerland one person died | Info
World

Tornado in Switzerland one person died | Info

by admin
Tornado in Switzerland one person died | Info

One woman died due to a strong storm that hit Switzerland, and the media reports that a tornado even formed.

Izvor: Twitter/@MeteoExpress

In Switzerland, one person lost his life due to a strong storm that affected this country. The police announced that one person was killed in the town of Chaussauds as a result of the tornado, “France24” reports.

A person lost his life near the railway station after a crane fell on a gradilipt, and around 40 people were injured and all were taken to hospitals.. The storm did not last long, but it caused enormous material damage.

Numerous cars were destroyed, parts of the roofs were blown off the houses, and many things were also blown off the houses. Many recordings and photos have appeared on social networks that testify to the disaster that has befallen this country.

As a reminder, meteorological alarms have been activated again in Slovenia due to the storm that is expected until the end of the day. Strong storms are expected in Croatia as well. Meteorologist Ivan Ristić stated that the storm will arrive in Serbia on Tuesday evening from Italy.

See also  Menorca Music Festival announces Amaia, Crystal Fighters and more

BONUS VIDEO:

01:00 “A TORNADO CAN BE FORMED FROM A SUPERCELL STORM!” Expert: We spotted a bow reflection on the radar, which signals the EXPRESSION OF STRONG WIND Source: Kurir televsion

Source: Kurir televsion

(WORLD)

You may also like

Russia Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Attack on Moscow: Two...

The most shocking photo from Greece | Info

Evacuations have also begun in Evia and Corfu...

The defeat of Vox’s far right is one...

Israel, so the most right-wing government in history...

Israel, thousands of demonstrators protest outside Parliament during...

State of Emergency Declared as Deadly Riots Erupt...

assault on hospitals. Three dead from the heat,...

the farce of Mirko and Perla

fiba presented a new basketball court | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy