Tornado in Texas, hundreds injured and at least three dead. The alarm goes off in other states as well

The town of Perryton – about 8,000 inhabitants north of Texas – was hit on the day of June 15 give one violent tornado which caused the death of at least three people wounding one hundred. Brings it back to ABC News the chief of watch out of fire in Perryton, Paul Dutcher. The damages were heavy especially for some citizens who live in a camp mobile homesaffected area directly from the tornado: many mobile homes were made to pieces and some pick-up trucks hurled into residential areas. The town center also reported damage, with two blocks of business heavily affected.

Il service weather said the tornado made landfall in Perryton around 5 p.m. on June 15, while a second series of storms continued move until evening through all the Panhandle Texas, the area to nord of the state. For other parts of Texas, l’Ohio and the metropolitan area of Oklahoma City was launched a alarm bad weather which also includes the risk of new tornadoes. In the states of sudup to Floridawarnings have been issued heat intensewith a temperature perceived of 43 degrees Celsius.

In the meantime, the first ones have arrived from nearby Oklahoma help to the city of Perryton, currently completely without electric current. Il governor Texas Greg Abbott stated that he instructed the State Division for the management from the emergencies to help in every way, from traffic control to water restoration.

Kelly Judice, director general ofhospital by Perryton – theOchiltree County Expo Center – stated that he counted among the 50 e 100 patientsincluding ten in condition criticisms that they have been transferred in other hospitals. Patients reported minor to severe injuries, ranging from “head injuries to collapsed lungs, lacerations, broken bones.” A life support center has also been set up at the hospital Croce Rossa American.