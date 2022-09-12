Home World Toronto kills agent and injures two people: dies after shooting with police
World

Toronto kills agent and injures two people: dies after shooting with police

by admin
Toronto kills agent and injures two people: dies after shooting with police

He shot and killed a police officer and wounded two other people. It happens in Toronto, Canada. The man died after a collision with the poice.
During the day, law enforcement had posted an emergency alert on area telephones, warning of an ongoing investigation into a shooting in the Toronto metropolitan area. They searched for a stolen black Jeep Cherokee, reported that the suspect was dressed in black, and was wearing a construction jacket.

“The suspect has been located and is in police custody. One person was declared dead at the scene and two others were taken to hospital,” authorities said in a tweet shortly after the alarm was released. Then a new communiqué, in which the death of man is announced. “After a fight” with the police.

The killing of an agent is a rare occurrence in the country, which has instead been shaken by some incidents of mass violence in recent years, including the recent stabbing in a remote indigenous community in Saskatchewan which left 10 dead and 18 injured. A gunman disguised as a police officer killed 22 people in Nova Scotia in April 2020, two years after a van driver killed 11 pedestrians in Toronto. And another shooter killed six worshipers in a Quebec City mosque in January 2017.

Canada, the killer on the run dies after arrest: with his brother he killed 10 citizens with stabbings

by Massimo Basile

See also  South Africa, violence for the detention of Zuma: protests and looting

You may also like

Russian revenge, Kharkiv in the dark. But the...

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 13 September

Russia, municipal deputies against Putin: “Resign, it’s harmful”

Lev Gudkov: “Organized consensus keeps Putin in the...

Pope visits Kazakhstan, Bishop of Karaganda introduces local...

Children risk losing their sight: Canadian family travels...

Bezos’ New Shepard launch fails: anomaly on the...

Head of State Diplomacy | Jointly Create Another...

“Modern slavery”: 50 million people in the world...

Rushdie, a month after the attack, silence falls...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy