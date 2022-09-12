He shot and killed a police officer and wounded two other people. It happens in Toronto, Canada. The man died after a collision with the poice.

During the day, law enforcement had posted an emergency alert on area telephones, warning of an ongoing investigation into a shooting in the Toronto metropolitan area. They searched for a stolen black Jeep Cherokee, reported that the suspect was dressed in black, and was wearing a construction jacket.





“The suspect has been located and is in police custody. One person was declared dead at the scene and two others were taken to hospital,” authorities said in a tweet shortly after the alarm was released. Then a new communiqué, in which the death of man is announced. “After a fight” with the police.

The killing of an agent is a rare occurrence in the country, which has instead been shaken by some incidents of mass violence in recent years, including the recent stabbing in a remote indigenous community in Saskatchewan which left 10 dead and 18 injured. A gunman disguised as a police officer killed 22 people in Nova Scotia in April 2020, two years after a van driver killed 11 pedestrians in Toronto. And another shooter killed six worshipers in a Quebec City mosque in January 2017.