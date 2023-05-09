Home » Torremaggiore, “Jessica found herself at the wrong time”, the killer father speaks
World

Torremaggiore, “Jessica found herself at the wrong time”, the killer father speaks

by admin
Torremaggiore, “Jessica found herself at the wrong time”, the killer father speaks

by blogsicilia.it – ​​15 seconds ago

The story of the Albanian baker Taulant Malaj reveals new details on the double murder of Torremaggiore (Foggia). After killing his 16-year-old daughter Gessica and his wife’s alleged lover, Massimo De Santis, Malaj, 45,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Torremaggiore, “Jessica found herself at the wrong time”, the killer father speaks, appeared 15 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Marina Maljković won the Euroleague with Fenerbahce Sports

You may also like

The latest battle situation: The headquarters of the...

Meloni, today the discussion on the reforms with...

Dodik at the commemoration of the Day of...

ESRB reveals new details on game, sexual relations...

Chris Paul does not play the fifth game...

Seeds of Change – World and Mission

Work, Club Med selects staff for the summer...

Udinese Market – Will Beto still play in...

News Udinese – Surprise on the Juventus side...

In Chad, how are you? – The Gaze...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy